Natasha Owens Turns “American Patriot” with New Studio Album
Owens takes a new direction offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with themes of faith and family.
I’m proud to be a patriot.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best known as a Christian music powerhouse with five studio albums under her belt, Natasha Owens is taking a stand with her upcoming album, American Patriot. Produced for Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, the new album will be available everywhere on July 1, 2022.
— Natasha Owens
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more.
With American Patriot, Owens is taking a new direction and offering up a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry.
“The definition of a patriot is ‘a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors,’” says the Texas-native. “Put the word ‘American’ in front of it and it describes me perfectly. I’m proud to be a patriot…I love this country so much. I can’t look at a flying flag without tearing up. It’s the same way for me when I see a cross. We owe everything to God for saving us on the cross. But we owe all of our freedom to the military men and women. Freedom is the most expensive thing we own, and most of us, including me, have not earned it. Every year, our society keeps moving further away from God and further away from patriotism. America, even with all of its flaws, is still the greatest and place on earth. I just thought it was time to help people remember what makes this land so great. I’m just so thankful to be an American.”
That stance is evident throughout the new album, which is full of anthems that combine a contemporary pop sound, live strings, and a cast of all-star collaborators. The album kicks off with “America First,” a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. Says Owens, “What is wrong for the President of the United States to say he wants to put Americans first? I am all about giving to other countries, but at the end of the day, I want my president or my elected official to be looking out for me, us, the American people, American children, American veterans and American homeless first. And if they can’t say ‘America First,’ then they don’t deserve to lead.”
The album is also sure to get attention for the pro-life anthem, “Stand For Life.” “This one was written for the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, for every pro-life organization and pro-life person,” explains Owens. “It’s just a declaration that I stand for life, boldly in front of God and the whole world. Hopefully it will give others enough courage to stand up, vocalize and fight for the cause. Life is precious. Life starts at conception. An embryo is not a clump of cells. It is a miracle from God. Everything that has a heartbeat is alive.”
The new collection of songs also includes “Freedom Is The Song,” “Prayer For America,” and the soaring ballad, “Broad Stripes, Bright Stars,” as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: “God Bless America,” “My Country, ‘Tis Of Thee,” “America The Beautiful,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless The U.S.A.”
Owens has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit in recent months, including frequent visits to Mar A Lago and a main stage appearance at CPAC 2022 in Orlando, performing the national anthem for the largest and most influential annual gathering of conservatives in the world. She also performed for nearly 50,000 at this year's Hero’s Honor Festival alongside Toby Keith and Craig Morgan.
“My plan is to blaze a trail and spread as much hope as I can,” says Owens. “I would love to sing to as many veterans, military soldiers and police officers as I can, to let them all know how much appreciation I have for them. There are so many people that feel the way I do. These soldiers need to hear that. They do not always hear appreciation. I sang at a Hero’s Honor Festival and I cannot describe to you the feeling that I had when I saw the tears and smiles on the faces of our veterans. It gave me such fulfillment."
Owens' path to a successful music career is unique, rooted in agonizing heartache and unbelievable tragedy. Twelve years ago, her father died suddenly while cleaning his guns when one misfired, placing a bullet in his chest. She somberly recalls. “I downward spiraled into depression and almost didn’t make it. I was in a battlefield of the mind and a fight for my life. God gave me the opportunity to walk a road of music to help give people hope and encouragement, that they could make it and that God would get them through. I am a living example of that. I wouldn’t be alive today if God had not crossed my path when he did.”
“Each album has been another chapter of my recovery. From making it through, to rising above, to being a warrior and standing on a firm foundation for Christ, I have been very vocal about being a proponent for mental health. I feel like this is just an expansion of my ministry. Solders are true warriors physically on the battlefield. But service to this country creates scars. They come back home physically, but then the real battle starts, from PTSD, to physical disabilities to pure brokenness. They try to be strong and they try to hold it in, but the battlefield in their mind rages. Society and the church has failed in the mental health arena. For so long, it has been a taboo to really talk about it. And the church is so faith-based that they just say, ‘well, you don’t have enough faith’ or ‘you just need to pray more.’ There are circumstances that paralyze us so much that we are lucky to get between breath to breath. We are just in survival mode. Jesus is the way out. I am a survivor, so I have to say things in such a way that people can feel the empathy. Then I can show them my friend Jesus.”
Adds Owens, "A portion of all proceeds generated by American Patriot will go to support, pay tribute, and invest directly into our servicemen and women — and to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten.”
Pre-save or pre-order American Patriot: https://ffm.to/patriot
For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.
