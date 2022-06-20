Mighty Dog Roofing Company Of Knoxville Refers Homeowners To Their Gutter Services

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoxville, Tennessee -

Tennessee based Mighty Dog Roofing of Knoxville is inviting their community to make use of their gutter services. The company has been providing high quality roofing services in Knoxville and across the rest of the United States for over 20 years, among other offerings that are meant to give customers more control over their home’s exterior.

Troy Peterson from the Mighty Dog team says, “Most people have an idea that gutters are a functional thing, and that there is no more to it. This is not true. Gutters can be functional while also being the envy of your neighbors. If you are looking to have excellent gutters, the team at Mighty Dog are who you need. We can install the right type of gutter to meet your needs, from seamless aluminum gutters with baked on enamel finish to custom copper gutters and downspouts. It is your choice, but our Mighty Dog Pledge gives you peace of mind — making sure we safely and effectively move rainwater from your home’s exterior while making its appearance something to be proud of as well.”

Mighty Dog Roofing of Knoxville can install sturdy, dependable and aesthetically pleasing, seamless gutter systems. According to the company, this method is the most cost-effective as well as sturdy solution, with less opportunity for leaks due to poor maintenance or breakage. The company works with homeowners to look at the number of gutters and the layout of the gutters to best help them decide on a gutter system that will last for years to come.

The company installs 5” and 6” seamless aluminum gutters. Most homes will use a 5” gutter, but the company’s professionals will discuss the advantages of each size, considering many factors. As the company points out, the climate and the age of a roof can also affect what type of gutters should be picked. Mighty Dog Roofing will custom fit the seamless gutters and install them the same day. They also provide a wide range of colors for the gutters and downspouts to ensure that every aspect looks just as the homeowner envisions.

In addition to gutter installations and replacements, the company also provides gutter repairs. Typical repairs that follow an inspection include fixing loose corners, securing sagging or pulling gutters back to the fascia board, caulking to repair dripping or leaking gutters, diverting downspouts to change the direction of water flow and other maintenance and repairs the system may need to extend its life.

Peterson says, “Our Mighty Dog exterior professionals will give your gutter system a full check-up with our comprehensive 25-Point Inspection that ensures that no aspect of your gutter system is overlooked. Our team will properly assess your gutter needs and current system for any repairs or updates that might be warranted. We will review the bigger picture around the perimeter of your home which could lead to potential issues, such as nearby trees and any drainage issues we see around your foundation.”

The range of services provided by Mighty Dog Roofing have earned the company a lot of praise from their customers all over the country. Many of the company’s branches boast perfect 5-Star reviews. In a review for the Metro West Boston branch, Paula Randall writes that the service they received was, “Super fast. The roof was completed in one day. Great communication from the sales team and owner. I wasn't left in the dark on anything. Received money off for material not used. If you are looking for an honest, efficient and affordable roofing company, then I highly recommend Mighty Dog Roofing.”

Kyle Brink says in his review of the West Nashville branch, “I highly recommend Mighty Dog Roofing. I had storm damage to my roof, and they were very responsive to come out and inspect my damage. They answered any questions I had and were detailed when explaining the process. They prioritized my roof install and were quick to work with my insurance company. They showed up on time each and every time they came out and were thorough with their cleanup job once the roof was installed. The pricing was extremely competitive, and I never felt as if I were being upsold on unnecessary things like I have in the past with other companies.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDT34Kf9y0E

Those who want to learn more about the range of services provided by Mighty Dog Roofing or learn more about the Knoxville roofing company itself should visit their website. Interested parties can also get in touch with Troy Peterson via email or phone. They may also get in touch with the Mighty Dog Roofing team via the contact portal on their website.

###

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Knoxville, contact the company here:



Mighty Dog Roofing of Knoxville

Troy Peterson

865-201-6489

tpeterson@mightydogroofing.com

7108 Regal Lane, Knoxville, TN, 37918

Troy Peterson