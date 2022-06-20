Mighty Dog Roofing Company Offers Range Of Services In North DFW

/EIN News/ -- Plano, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plano, Texas -

Mighty Dog Roofing of North DFW, Texas, is pleased to be offering a range of services to homeowners and businesses in their local community. The company is committed to maintaining an excellent team that provides high quality roof repair, roof replacement and a full suite of maintenance services. They have been giving customers in North Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas peace of mind by helping keep their homes both safe and beautiful for the last 30 years.



The company is locally owned-and-operated, and the residential and commercial roofing contractor is able to tackle virtually every roofing issue their community might have. However, while customers will expect a solution that works no matter which contractor they go to, they can also expect a high standard of customer service. This means the company will always approach each job with respect to their individual needs, including budget, style and other factors. This is helped by the fact that the company works with only the best manufacturers in the roofing industry, and their team always aims to implement a long lasting and high-quality installation. When it comes to their customers, Mighty Dog Roofing of North DFW offers only the best.



A few decades of exposure to sun, wind, rain, snow and hail is enough to wear down any roof. In some cases, a standard repair will not be enough, and a brand-new roof installation or roof replacement will be recommended to the customers. Fortunately, the Mighty Dog team is capable of handling this, regardless of the complexity of the job at hand. Whether the company recommends repairing a small leak or replacing the entire roof of the house, a licensed residential roofer will consider the options available to the customer and roof details. The Might Dog team will provide their customers with a good quote.

The integrity and efficiency displayed during a detailed inspection of the property has long been appreciated by eagle-eyed clients, and unsurpassed service has now come to be expected from Mighty Dog. The team is proud of their high-quality materials and customer-oriented Mighty Dog team members. The company has built a good reputation thanks to their dedication, attention to detail, compassion and even personal advice when a customer’s investment (or safety) is at stake. All residents and businesses in the area can always rest assured that the best roofing company is coming to the rescue when they find their roof in trouble.



The North DFW roofing company is more than a trusted local roofer. They also offer the best gutter installation, residential siding and window installation and repair services, eliminating the need for customers to incur unnecessary costs in the future thanks to the excellent quality of the work.

The company also offers a 25-Point inspection to customers, completely free. This includes Nail Head Inspection, Roof Edging, Inspection of Valleys, Drip Edge Inspection, Eaves Rakes Inspection, Soffits and Fascia Inspection and Hip and Ridge Inspection. Every inspection covers the Roof Ventilation and Exhaust System, Roof Sheathing or Decking, Step Counter Flashing, Furnace Caps and Pipes, Chimney, Plumbing stack, Gutters and Gutter Aprons. The company is so thorough they also inspect foundation drainage, downspouts, siding, A/C unit exteriors, windows, skylights, attics and more. They even examine the property for wind, hail and storm damage, so that any issues can be addressed before they become a safety risk for their customers.



Mighty Dog offers a full range of the best commercial roofing services to businesses in and around the North Dallas-Fort Worth area, including roof inspection, roof repairs, replacement and maintenance. The team can tackle commercial roofing projects no matter how big or small the job may be, and they use only the highest-quality roofing materials for these projects as well.



To learn more about the Mighty Dog Roofing Company, a customer may visit the company’s official website. They can also be reached via phone or email. Mighty Dog Roofing also looks forward to hearing from customers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

