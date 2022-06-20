Mighty Dog Roofing Company Offers Roofing Expertise To Morris And Union Communities

/EIN News/ -- Hanover Township, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Township, New Jersey -

Mighty Dog Roofing of Morris and Union, New Jersey, is pleased to offer their expertise and services to homeowners and businesses in the area. The company is proud of their excellent team that provides impeccable roof repair, roof replacement and similar services, ensuring that their customers have a beautiful, safe home to live in for decades to come in Morris and Union as well as the neighboring areas.



The locally owned residential and commercial roofing contractor is able to handle any problem a customer might bring them. Regardless of the home improvement roofing needs a customer’s property may need, the team will always offer a quality solution, and they will be pleased to direct inquiring parties to trusted alternatives if the need should arise. The company works with the best manufacturers in the roofing industry as well, and this has helped them deliver only long lasting and high-quality installations over the years. Years and years of exposure to the elements is enough to wear down any roof, no matter where a resident lives in the Morris and Union area. Depending on the situation, a simple repair will not be enough in some cases. In such instances, the company will advise that a brand-new roof installation or roof replacement is better, both for a customer’s safety and to minimize long-term expenses. Mighty Dog Roofing of Morris and Union can handle any situation that needs their expertise thanks to their experienced and dedicated team.



In every project, a licensed residential roofing contractor will review the options available to each customer, based on their individual situation, and provide them with a detailed roofing estimate. The integrity demonstrated during the detailed inspection of a property tends to be highly appreciated — and indeed expected — by their customers. The team is proud to use only quality materials and are even prouder of their customer service-focused team members. Their dedication, attention to detail, compassion and personal approach when a customer’s safety may be on the line is what has made the company as beloved as they are. Customers are always assured that their property is in good hands, no matter the circumstances at hand.



The Morris and Union roofing company understands the importance of trust and accuracy when dealing with something as important as a home. Their use of drone technology gives customers verifiable and credible inspection information that Mighty Dog will help them interpret correctly. By setting the baseline health of a customer’s roof with the company’s complete and thorough inspection, the team will be able to update their records of the property, and these records will be used again in the future if the need should arise.

Mighty Dog places a high priority on protecting their customers’ personal data, and they consider information about the house they live in to qualify for the same degree of protection. As such, all data generated on a house is securely contained in the Mighty Dog Vault. Notably, customers may request this information at any time, which is especially helpful if it is needed for insurance purposes and so on. Might Dog shares that many customers have also used the data to assist the sale of their home.



The company is more than just a trusted local roofing contractor. They also install rain gutters to help prevent roofing issues from turning into bigger problems, thereby preventing their customers from having to face unnecessary expenses in the future. The team will install sturdy, dependable and visually appealing seamless gutter systems, which are the most cost-effective and sturdy solution, ensuring a reduced opportunity for leaks due to poor maintenance, storm damage or breakage. The company also installs siding for houses. Updating a home's exterior is an investment that increases the overall property value. The company also handles window installations.



Mighty Dog offers a full range of the best commercial roofing services to businesses in the area, including roof inspection, roof repairs, replacement and maintenance. The team can tackle commercial roofing projects no matter how big or small the job may be, and they exclusively use the highest-quality roofing materials available. The company was founded by Brenda and Augi Chavez, who both hold Engineering degrees from the University of Colorado. Between them, they have almost 50 years of experience, and their dedication to the company is evident in the good reputation they have built within their service areas.



To learn more about Mighty Dog Roofing, a customer may visit the company's official website.

