"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, featuring 3M™ technology. -Now RV owners can save thousands when winterizing their RV

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular " No Drill" fastener system uses extreme hold 3M® adhesive that holds on in all weather extremes, from 50 below to 50 above.

The EZ Snap Skirting kit allows RV owners to use their own labor to fit and install professional-grade RV Skirting for thousands less than a custom skirt from an upholstery shop. No experience or special tools are required.

Winterizing an RV with Skirting is one of the most expensive upgrades an RV owner can buy, but the new skirting system from EZ Snap can save them up to 80% on that cost.

This is not the first time that EZ Snap® has developed an innovative RV industry breakthrough product. They also are the inventors of the “No-Drill” RV window shade system, utilizing their same patented fasteners. These universal fit RV shades block up to 90% of the sun’s heat without blocking the view.


EZ Snap Innovations Inc is home to the #1 selling RV Skirting product in North America. Their patented “No-Drill” fastener system allows the “Do-it Your” crowd to install their own professional RV Skirting with professional results. They also offer shading kits using these same “No-Drill” fasteners for window shades, skylight shades, and shades for RVs and boats.
For more information visit www.ezsnapdirect.com or www.ezsnapdirect.com/products/rv-skirting for RV Skirting products. You can also call them on their toll-free line at 1-877-4EZSNAP. ( 1-877-439-7627)

Best Selling RV Skirting in North America. Do-it-Yourself and save thousands.

