Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 20, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of June 20 will include the following:

Tuesday, June 21 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Plantersville Summer Academy, 1668 Exodus Drive, Georgetown, S.C.

Wednesday, June 22 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a press event to discuss approved uses for investing opioid settlement funds, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 23 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a ribbon-cutting for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Sangree Substation, 347 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville, S.C.

Sunday, June 26 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 35th Carolina Celebration of Liberty, Columbia First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 13, 2022, included:

Tuesday, June 14

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster voted, Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:50 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster visited with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Summer Camp Students.

9:36 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

9:38 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

9:40 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

9:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:46 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:48 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:03 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:04 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:08 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Wednesday, June 15

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Staff.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3166, the Rena Grant Sickle Cell Disease Voluntary Patient Recovery, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:51 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, June 16

11:38 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:44 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:53 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:55 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:59 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:01 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Friday, June 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:50 AM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Joint Inauguration of Palmetto Boys and Palmetto Girls State, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Meeting with a local official.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

-###-