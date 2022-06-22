Committee launched to encourage an independent, alternative choice for the US Senate in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An effort has been launched to provide Missouri voters a principled, traditional conservative choice for the United States Senate this year.
John Wood for Missouri has been formed to encourage John Wood, the former US Attorney and current Senior Investigative Counsel for the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol to run as an Independent for the US Senate this year.
Respected leaders across the state of Missouri have made it clear that Missouri voters deserve an alternative option to the leading contenders for the Republican and Democratic nominations for US Senate. Former US Senator Jack Danforth has called for “a center-right Republican who believes in the basic message, and the basic message is that the project of America is to hold ourselves together and the two parties intentionally are tearing us apart” to step forward to serve Missouri by running for this seat.
We are encouraging John to answer that call, as he has done countless times over the course of his career in government.
John has exemplified the principle of putting ‘country over party’ through his central role investigating the attack on the US Capitol for the House Select Committee. He was the chief federal law enforcement official in Western Missouri during his time as US Attorney for the Western District. He has served in senior roles at the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and at the White House. He is a sixth-generation Missourian who grew up in St. Louis. And he is a devoted family man whose traditional, common-sense, conservative values are more aligned with Missouri voters than the leading contenders for either major party’s nomination for US Senate.
Like Senator Danforth and countless others across Missouri, we believe it is critical that voters have an alternative this November. Over the coming days, we will work to draft John Wood into this race to provide Missourians that choice they deserve.
Contact: team@johnwoodformo.org
www.johnwoodformo.org
