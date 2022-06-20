Freshpet Recalls One Lot of Dog Food

RHODE ISLAND, June 20 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising pet owners that Freshpet is recalling one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with the sell by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

This product was sold in several states, including Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Vermont, West Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans when handling contaminated products, notably children, older adults, and people who are immunocompromised.

This is especially true if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

If pet parents have products matching the following description and sell by date in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately.