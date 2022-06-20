Cosmetic Surgery Market to Reach $201.0 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of cosmetic surgical procedures, increase in demand for aesthetic procedure, and surge in technological advancement in healthcare sector drive the growth of the global cosmetic surgery market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, non-elective procedures were postponed or cancelled due to focus on taking care of rise in number of Covid-19 infected patients in hospitals.

Rise in prevalence of cosmetic surgical procedures, increase in demand for aesthetic procedure, and surge in technological advancement in healthcare sector drive the growth of the global cosmetic surgery market. However, side effects related to cosmetic surgeries and high cost of cosmetic surgical procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness about the skin treatment and surge the demand for cosmetic surgical procedure create new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Cosmetic Surgery Market:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, non-elective procedures were postponed or cancelled due to focus on taking care of rise in number of Covid-19 infected patients in hospitals. Moreover, hospital staff and many resources were shifted to Covid wards.

As per the statistics published by the European Journal of Plastic surgery, the total number of surgeries reduced by 23.5% in June 2021, following the COVID-19 outbreak. This, in turn, impacted the cosmetic surgery market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cosmetic surgery market based on procedure, gender, age group, provider, and region.

Based on gender, the female segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the male segment.

Based on age group, the 30 to 54 segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cosmetic surgery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cosmetic surgery market analyzed in the research include AbbVie Inc., Candela Syneron, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma SA, Cynosure Technologies, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Sinclair Pharma, Sientra Inc., and Teoxane Laboratories.

