"The Winning Playbook" Offers Strategies for Life On and Off the Field
THE WINNING PLAYBOOK by Rob Welsh and Jonathan Scott
A fantastic book that transcends the understanding of wealth. It’s about so much more than money—it’s about personal growth, faith, and attitude.”UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all heard the stories—a professional athlete signs for $2 million a year and the next thing we know he’s working in the off season to make ends meet. Financial empowerment experts Rob Welsh and Jonathan R. Scott know this problem only too well, and realize that pro players aren’t alone—too few people understand how to make the most of the rewards of hard work and what they must know to get what they want from life.
— Bob Beaudine, President/CEO and bestselling author
That’s why they’ve written THE WINNING PLAYBOOK: Strategies for Life on and off the Field (Indigo River Publishing; August 16, 2022). It’s time to stop talking about wealth management and start talking about wealth empowerment, not just for athletes, but for everyone. And Welsh and Scott have made it their mission to teach people how to play the long game.
Welsh, a CEO, former U.S. Marine and minister, and Scott, a former NFL offensive tackle and financial empowerment expert, are passionate about their mission. They want to empower people at every level, whether they are punching a clock from 9 to 5, pounding keys in a corner office, working their way up to the pros or being drafted into the big leagues—and put them in the driver’s seat.
In THE WINNING PLAYBOOK, they share the tools that will allow people to control the money they earn and steer the direction of their own life, including how to:
• Understand Paychecks and How to Keep It
• Become Financially Empowered
• Hone a Business Mindset
• Win When Life Happens
• Build a Team
• Learn the Rules of Money
• Access Hidden Tax and Financial Strategies
Embracing a better and healthier way to think about money means changing one's mindset. Too many people cling to what they know. THE WINNING PLAYBOOK shows how by changing the way people think they can change their beliefs, which creates actions that bring results. This essential guide shows people the play-by-play for how to succeed on and off the field.
The book is generating much praise.
“The Winning Playbook should be required reading for all athletes and families transitioning to professional sports. Rob and Jonathan do a masterful job of taking their areas of expertise and combining them to provide critical information that is sure to benefit others.” —Mack Brown, head football coach, University of North Carolina, College Football Hall of Fame inductee
“Financial empowerment at its finest! This book gives priceless insight to creating true financial wealth. This is a gem in its own right. Definitely a must read!” —Logan Stout, bestselling author, keynote speaker, Founder/CEO of IDLIFE and Dallas Patriots
THE WINNING PLAYBOOK is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ROB WELSH is a former U.S. Marine and minister with more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Welsh has trained and mentored thousands of people on leadership, business, personal growth with a key emphasis on empowering and adding value to others. He lives in Dallas with Miyuki, his wife of 35 years, and his son Kenny.
JONATHAN RAY SCOTT is from Dallas, Texas. A 10-year veteran of the National Football League as an offensive tackle, Scott was also a member of the 2005 National Champion Texas Longhorns football team. His life off the field has been as successful as his time on the field with experience in real estate, finance, education, coaching, executive leadership, and the music industry. He recently became the co-owner of a private equity group.
