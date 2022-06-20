Simply Fit by James Gantt launches an online 6-week personal fitness and wellness program

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Fit by James Gantt launches an online 6-week personal fitness and wellness program for men, especially those working in the corporate sector, helping them follow a healthy lifestyle amid tough work life.

James Gantt, CEO of Simply Fit, is a health coach, fitness expert, and nutrition consultant. He founded this fitness and wellness company called Simply Fit in 2010 after working as a personal trainer and fitness expert with renowned names for almost a decade. The company specializes in personalized fitness and diet coaching. This holistic online fitness center helps people identify the best organic diets, types of exercise, and workouts that they can apply to their life to feel better and live a healthy and active life.

James Gantt has recently launched a 6-week online program that focuses on men’s fitness and holistic wellness. The program is designed to nurture, develop, and maintain multiple dimensions of personal wellness for optimal overall well-being.

“Men, especially those working in the corporate sector, often have tiring work hours and an exhausting routine that hardly find time to focus on their fitness and physical and mental well-being,” said James. "The prime focus of this program is to make fitness a part of their arduous routine without making things more difficult for them."

The 6-week wellness program by James Gantt offers a comprehensive suite of wellness options and activities. It focuses on promoting positive health and preventing and resolving health risks. Better health means more productivity at work. The program also aims to reduce stress, relieve pain and improve the quality of life.



“We tend to operate in the mindset of: if it’s not broken, It doesn't require any fixing, but that is not how our bodies are created to function. Our bodies mandate a great deal of preemptive attention and care. You don't necessarily need to follow rigorous fitness routines and strict diet plans to stay healthy; rather, incorporating little changes in your lifestyle can greatly impact overall wellness. I have designed a 6-week program to help you manage your nutrition, exercise, and sleep without demanding much of your time and effort. You will be able to control your energy and weight better. ”

By joining this 6-week program, you will be able to include easy-to-follow health-enhancing activities in your daily life and develop a positive perspective on wellness.

About James Gantt

James Gantt was born in Australia but raised in Iowa, USA. He is a personal trainer, fitness expert, and qualified nutritionist. He is the CEO of Simply Fit, an online fitness center helping people across the globe. He has launched an online fitness and wellness program to encourage men to focus on personal fitness and well-being.



Media Contact: James Gant, jamesgantt@gmail.com