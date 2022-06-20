Robin Hood Camp: A Fun Summer Camp for Water Sport Enthusiasts

Robin Hood Camp would be a haven for those who enjoy the water.

BROOKSVILLE, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the only summer camp in the United States that borders both the ocean as well as a freshwater lake, it only makes sense that Robin Hood Camp would be a haven for those who enjoy the water. Having spent his childhood summers at the camp, current Robin Hood Camp owner Rick Littlefield has developed quite a passion for water sports over the years. For Rick, sharing that passion with his campers has become one of the most enjoyable aspects of running Robin Hood Camp.It isn't just access to both saltwater and freshwater locations that makes Robin Hood Camp the premier destination for young water sport enthusiasts. Instead, it's how the camp capitalizes on its unique location by offering its campers access to a wealth of water-related activities. At Robin Hood Camp, campers can enjoy sailing, fishing, paddle boarding, water skiing, kayaking and canoeing, windsurfing, whale watching, swimming with seals, a PADI certified scuba diving course, and beyond. It is this treasure trove of thrilling activities along with the camp's pristine location that makes it the perfect summer camp for anyone who enjoys spending time on the water."Some might say we went a little overboard with the water activities," Rick says with a smile. "No pun intended. But I think it allows us to offer something for everyone. Some of our kids are all-in on the adrenaline-rush activities like water skiing and scuba diving. Others enjoy the more laid-back activities like fishing or canoeing. Just about everyone enjoys swimming with seals. Who wouldn't want to swim with a seal?"Rick says that he and the Robin Hood Camp staff have almost as much fun enjoying the camp's water activities as the campers themselves. "I love being on the water," he says. "Whether it's fishing from the lake bank or scuba diving in the ocean or anything in-between. Just about everyone that works at Robin Hood loves our water activities. It isn't hard attracting staff when you tell them they get to spend their summer skiing and surfing and sailing."In the end, though, it's all about the campers. Rick says that the foremost goal of Robin Hood Camp is to provide its campers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences that they will remember fondly for the rest of their lives. A long list of thrilling water sport activities is one way that Robin Hood Camp goes about reaching this all-important goal."You only get to be a kid once," Rick says. "The things you get to enjoy as a child go on to be some of your most treasured memories. Thanks to our location, our high-quality equipment, and our exceptional staff, our campers get to enjoy some of the most thrilling and unforgettable experiences you could ask for. Giving kids memories that they can cherish for the rest of their lives is our most important mission at Robin Hood Camp, and water sports is just one way we get there."

