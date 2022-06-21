PoolPal™ unveils lineup of industry-first AI-driven commercial swimming pool automation platform at Collision Conf 2022
PoolPal™ to bring hyper-efficiency & productivity across the operation's value chain for the sake of agility, flexibility, compliance, environment & security.
Our end-user-centric Product-As-a-Service aim is to intelligently assist the operators, have them comply with the health regulations and drive toward an unmanned and on-demand maintenance paradigm.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PoolPal™ Swimming pool automation platform unveiled at Toronto Collision Conf 2022
— Marc Pahlavan, CEO
The Canadian-based and operated tech company, PoolPal™ Corp. aims to produce hyper-efficiency and productivity across the commercial swimming pool operation's value chain. Providing improved agility, flexibility, compliance, environment and security. ANTLER Technologies & Start-Up Studio Corp. (ANTLER) the parent company of PoolPal™ Corp. is pleased to unveil its lineup of industry-leading AI-driven swimming pool automation system platforms at the Toronto’s Collision Conf 2022 taking place from June 20, 2022, to June 23, 2022.
PoolPal™ is an industrial-grade composable platform that operates as a cloud-integrated control system by creating a digital-twin of a physical entity in a cyber-physical space. Offering agility, flexibility, reliability, energy monitoring and control to the operator on a secure platform. PoolPal™ utilizes sustainable material, both hardware and software that will last; and that's why most PoolPal™ products are offered as a Product-As-A-Service and have a Lifetime Warranty & OS Updates, and are accompanied by a Complimentary Monthly Service Technician Inspection.
ANTLER Technologies & Start-Up Studio Corp. (ANTLER) is a Toronto-based high-tech company that focuses on enhancing operations in various industries. ANTLER deploys mission-critical operation processes into a cyber-physical space to hyper automate redundancies, exposing misalignment in operations, regulation non-compliance, inefficient workflow processes, time spent on low-value work and gaps in green initiatives. The ANTLER platforms provide a solution that will elevate the customer's strategy in becoming Net-Zero, Customer Experience-driven, and increasing efficiency across their operations' value chain.
AQUATICS AI Services (AAIS), Inc. Aquatics AI Services Inc. (AAIS) is an up-and-coming commercial swimming pool and amenity management enterprise in the Ontario market. Shifting the path of the traditional operations to a whole new level, becoming one of the fastest-growing businesses in the specialized trades sector in Canada.
Nabil Amini is the President, COO and Co-Founder of AAIS. AAIS is the "Innovation Leader in Commercial Amenity & Pool Operation Optimization in Toronto” he emphasizes. "We transform professional sports team facilities, condominium swimming pools, apartment and hotel pool operations with digital workflows." Amini continues "AAIS Modernizes the processes to optimize operations, budget, and uptime with a single platform for pool & amenity operations. These are designed based on the quality of service, regulatory compliance, and bathers and visitors in mind. As an instance, our reliability, leak and vibration detection IIOT sensors have saved our customers thousands of dollars in damages and energy costs!".
ANTLER and AAIS have formed a strategic partnership in early 2022 to accelerate the entry of smart swimming pool automation products in various verticals in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.
Why PoolPal™?
PoolPal™ is the most advanced industrial-grade machine learning-driven platform, entering the commercial swimming pool market in North America. PoolPal™ is the first true commercial swimming pool automation system platform. "Our end-user-centric Product-As-a-Service single aim is to intelligently assist the operators, have them comply with the health regulations and drive toward an unmanned and on-demand maintenance paradigm," says Marc Pahlavan, CEO of ANTLER, the parent company of PoolPal™.
"The reliability of the unit and how simply it interfaces with the end-users of the pool automation system: Bathers, Operators and Health Inspectors, is why we think there is a huge opportunity for the operators' quick adoption of PoolPal™," Amini says. He continues, "This is a testament to our customers that we are taking initiatives in the circular economy, Net-Zero emissions and are Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) oriented; offering a service that is environmentally affordable, operationally secure, reliable and fits the Smart Building & Smart City vision. PoolPal™ platform will be ready for the Canadian and the US markets very shortly.”
360-degree Overview monitoring of your entire swimming pool automation systems
Unmanned | On-Demand
Criteria-Based | Usage-Based Maintenance Operations
PoolPal™ Corp. Among the Pioneers of the Swimming Pool Automation Industry driven by AI
PROBLEM:
Commercial Aquatics is the least technologically advanced area of a recreation facility with the utmost levels of energy consumption, and the most laborious tasks to maintain and comply with regulations. The operators and stakeholders are often undereducated and overwhelmed with the burdens of regulatory tasks and costs of maintenance.
SOLUTION:
Smart, Modular, Integrable Hardware & IIOT controller by Edge Computing and Cloud Machine Learning, on an Industrial Operating System. Offering agility, flexibility, reliability, energy monitoring and control to the operator on a secure platform.
VERTICALS
Condos & Apartments, Hotels
Community/Recreation Facilities
Water Management & Waste Water Plants
YMCA, Municipalities, Universities, Colleges & Schools
Military
PRODUCT LINE-UP
PoolPal™ CICS (Cloud Integrated Control System)
PoolPal™ SCM (Smart Chemical Monitoring & Controller)
PoolPal™ PalIoT
PoolPal™ PalCX
SOME FEATURES:
Multi-Tiered Access & Facilities
Environmentally Friendly
Net-Zero Geared
Transparent Operation
Industrial-Grade Real-Time Operating System
On-Edge, Cloud Machine Learning
Anti Entrapment (SRVS)
100% Satisfaction, Lifetime Warranty, OS Update & Monthly Visits
PalCX, PoolPal™’s Proprietary End-User Feedback Management
FEATURED PRODUCTS
PoolPal™ SCM
Industrial | Reliable | Secure | Sustainable For Life!
Smart Chemical Monitoring & Controller
Made by Pool Operators for Pool Operations in the Digital Age
Take the thinking out of day-to-day operations
Made from Sustainable Material
Intuitive & Useful Features you've never seen before!
PoolPal™ PalIOT
Small, Battery Operated Modular, Composable IIOT Devices for all purposes. Customize Alerts
Notifications and more.
PR Dept.
PoolPal™ Corp.
+1 833-725-7665
info@poolpalplatform.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn