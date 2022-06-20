IT Asset Disposition Market is Expected to Reach US$ 31.8 Billion by 2032
IT Asset Disposition Market 2022 Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study done by Future Market Insights, the IT asset disposition market is expected to reach US$ 31.8 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 15.6 Billion in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 7.4%. This study explains that factors such as the strict data security compliance with environmental regulations, need to store assets in inventory for remarketing, the need to maximize asset value recovery, and the growing usage of electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and tablets for enterprise usage are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.
The major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the IT Asset Disposition Market during the forecast period includes the awareness of conserving the environment. In addition, the IT asset disposition market has been witnessing significant growth over the past years, mainly owing to regulatory compliances, and the growing need to prevent data breaches.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13166
The market is further driven by the vast amounts of e-waste, the need for safe methods of disposing of e-waste, and environmental policies which are followed by industries. The surging adoption of new technologies and BYOD trend is also expected to considerably boost the IT asset disposition market in the coming years. Moreover, the increase in need for data and information security in old assets acts as one of the major factors fueling the growth of IT asset disposition market during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- Global IT asset disposition market to be valued at US$ 15.6 Bn by 2022-end
- The U.S to account for the highest value share of US$ 11.4 Bn of global market demand for IT Asset Disposition Market in 2032
- From 2015 to 2021, IT Asset Disposition demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.1%
- By asset type, the servers category constitutes the bulk of IT asset disposition market with a CAGR of 7.1%.
Competitive Landscape
Players in the global IT Asset Disposition Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:
In August 2020, CompuCom (US) and Office Depot (US) partnered to provide a suite of IT hardware and service offerings for small and mid-sized businesses to support their remote workplaces. Companies with between 50 and 1,500 users can access a range of services, including remote IT support, on-site hardware and software repair, and eco-friendly disposal of IT equipment.
In February 2020, Dell Technologies (US) entered an agreement with Symphony Technology Group (STG), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’), and AlpInvest Partners (AlpInvest) to acquire RSA. RSA provides risk, security, and fraud teams with the ability to holistically manage digital risk, including threat detection and response, identity and access management, integrated risk management and omnichannel fraud prevention.
In July 2019, TES (Singapore) acquired Integrations et Services (I&S) (France), a leading provider of configuration to order, staging, and IT deployment services across France and mainland Europe, to deliver integrated end-to-end IT lifecycle solutions while also helping its clients manage the complexities and risks that are inherent in them.
Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-13166
Know More About What the IT Asset Disposition Market Repost Covers
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global IT Asset Disposition Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.
Key Segments Covered in the IT Asset Disposition Market Study
IT Asset Disposition by Service
IT Asset De-Manufacturing and Recycling
IT Asset Remarketing and Value Recovery
IT Asset Data Destruction/Data Sanitization
IT Asset Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics
Other Services
IT Asset Disposition by Asset Type
Computers/Laptops Disposition
Servers Disposition
Mobile Devices Disposition
Storage Devices Disposition
Peripherals Disposition
IT Asset Disposition by Organization Size
IT Asset Disposition for SMEs
IT Asset Disposition for Large Enterprise
IT Asset Disposition by End User
IT Asset Disposition in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT Asset Disposition in IT and Telecom
IT Asset Disposition in Educational Institutions
IT Asset Disposition in Healthcare Industry
IT Asset Disposition in Aerospace and Defense
IT Asset Disposition in Public Sector and Government Offices
IT Asset Disposition in Manufacturing
IT Asset Disposition in Media and Entertainment
IT Asset Disposition in Other Industries
IT Asset Disposition by Region
North America IT Asset Disposition Market
Latin America IT Asset Disposition Market
Europe IT Asset Disposition Market
Asia Pacific IT Asset Disposition Market
Middle East and Africa IT Asset Disposition Market
Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13166
About Us
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/it-asset-disposition-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn