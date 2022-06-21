Bankrate Also Names Ridgewood a Top Regional Bank of 2022

What separates us from other banks is that, simply put, we treat our customers like family, and we go the extra mile every day to deliver on service and trust.” — Leonard Stekol, Chairman, President & CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORBES NAMES RIDGEWOOD SAVINGS BANK TO ITS LIST OF AMERICA’S BEST-IN-STATE BANKS FOR 3rd CONSECUTIVE YEAR

For the third consecutive year, Ridgewood Savings Bank (Ridgewood) has been named to the prestigious Forbes annual list of America’s Best-in-State Banks 2022, Leonard Stekol, Chairman, President and CEO, of Ridgewood Savings Bank, announced today. Additionally, Bankrate has named Ridgewood a Top Regional Bank of 2022.

“For over a hundred years, Ridgewood has served the people of New York as a true community bank, providing customers with the best possible service and banking experience,” Mr. Stekol said. “What separates us from other banks is that, simply put, we treat our customers like family, and we go the extra mile every day to deliver on service and trust. On behalf of everyone at Ridgewood, we are very grateful to our customers for once again recognizing all that we do.”

Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Banks 2022 comprises the top banks based on the results of independent surveys involving approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate the financial institutions at which they have or have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: “Trust,” Digital Services,” “Branch Services,” “Financial Advice,” and “Terms & Conditions.” The list of America’s Best-in-State Banks 2022 can be found at https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-banks/#3d072db25873 .

According to Mr. Stekol, Ridgewood is driven to exceed customer satisfaction and is committed to being responsive to customers’ needs at all times. He cited several personal and digital banking services offered by the bank to help customers and their families as an example:

• Free green checking, an eco-conscious, paperless payment account with zero monthly fees.

• Ridgewood’s Premier Checking Account that gives customers added perks, competitive interest rates on higher balances, free EZShield ID Protection Plus, the services of a dedicated financial consultant, and more.

• Currency Exchange and international Wire Transfer Services that give customers access to 80+ world currencies.

• Ridgewood’s student lending referral source which gives students access via the bank’s website to private student loans through College Ave. Student Loans.

• Ridgewood’s online banking and highly rated mobile app allows customers to do their banking 24/7, including Alexa voice banking to help busy families manage their accounts while they multitask; and Ridgewood’s Mobile Wallet lets customers pay for purchases by using their smartphones or smartwatches.

• Customers also enjoy access to 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs, EZShield ID Restoration and EZShield Identity Theft Protection®, Billpay + Zelle®, and much more.

“Ridgewood’s reputation was built on a solid foundation of forward-thinking customer service,” Mr. Stekol added. “We aim to provide an ideal in-person banking experience, while offering a full array of highly-rated Digital Banking tools that permit customers to bank from anyplace at any time, and a locally staffed Customer Contact Center that is here to help in every manner.”

For more information on Ridgewood Savings Bank, please visit RidgewoodBank.com.

Products, services, terms and conditions subject to change without notice.

About Ridgewood Savings Bank

Founded in 1921, Ridgewood Savings Bank continues to serve the community as a strong and stable mutual savings bank with over $6.5 billion in assets and 35 branches located throughout the New York metropolitan area. It has ranked as one of the top two banks on the prestigious Forbes America’s ‘Best-in-State Banks’ list in New York State for three consecutive years. In 2021, Ridgewood was among the top 10 banks to receive Banking Choice Awards for the Northeast. Since inception, Ridgewood Savings Bank has remained true to its community bank roots and mission to provide its customers the best possible service and banking experience. As it continues to refine and enhance its services and delivery channels, Ridgewood Savings Bank will continuously strive to be the bank that offers “Traditional Values with Modern Solutions.”