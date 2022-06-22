Patent Lawyer Finder: a free, AI-powered tool to find experienced patent lawyers in a field of invention
Inventors are from Mars; lawyers are from Venus: misunderstandings about an invention result in a weak or an invalid patentRALEIGH, NC, US, June 22, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacks presents Patent Lawyer Finder, a free, AI-powered tool designed by inventors for the inventors as a community service for the benefit of entrepreneurship and innovation. Even though inventors can file a patent on their own, hiring a patent lawyer is highly recommended to ensure that the invention is properly disclosed and protected. But not all patent lawyers are equally qualified to work on a technical invention. A patent lawyer must understand the technology, knows the field of the invention, and can identify the critical aspects of the invention to protect. Otherwise, inventors could end up with a weak or an invalid patent.
"Early in my career, I encountered this problem firsthand. It was also troublesome that there was no real empirical way to find or compare patent lawyers for a specific field of invention," says Dr. Behnam Kia, Stacks' CEO. "Fortunately, in Stacks, we had the expertise and means to solve our problem, and now we are making this solution freely available for the rest of the community," he continues.
To develop this tool, Stacks gathered all published US patents since 2005. Then trained a specialized deep learning model over this collection of data to learn the legal language commonly used in the patents and the type of technology each disclosed. This trained model is the core of the Patent Lawyer Finder tool. When an inventor describes an invention or discovery in natural language, this trained model compares the description against all US patents and finds the patents relevant to this specific subject matter. Then the Patent Lawyer Finder extracts the name of lawyers and law firms that have filed these patents. In the end, the tool shows the results as a histogram of highly active lawyers and law firms in the inventor's field of invention and also gives the list of lawyers and law firms that have filed patents for the most similar inventions.
"To help the inventors assess the credentials of these lawyers and law firms, we also show additional information for each result. For example, you can find their previous similar filed patents, experience in years, the total number of patents, and notable frequent clients. Also, we provide the lawyers' contact information," says Dr. Alireza Behtash, Stacks' CTO.
Inventors don't need to disclose propriety or sensitive details of their invention or discovery; they can just explain the field of the invention and the problem the invention solves in natural language. Furthermore, inventors don't have to worry about the choice of words and the terminology to describe the invention. Powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Find Patent Lawyer can still identify relevant patents regardless of the technical and legal language used in those patents, and will show you the active lawyers in your field of invention.
Stacks is a team of inventors, scientists, and engineers addressing some of the most challenging problems in law and business. Here at Stacks, we gather data, apply innovative, state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to the data, and produce actionable insights. We have developed a series of custom-built AI solutions for issues such as patentability under section 101 (the Alice test), patent clearance (freedom to operate), infringement research, etc. If you need customized services or have further questions, please contact us at support@stacksai.com.
