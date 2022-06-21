Caring For Others Expands the South Atlanta Food Bank
New 5,000-square-foot building provides food to hundreds of families at June Community Distribution
Through the goodness of humanity all around us, Caring For Others is able to persevere and expand our operations at the South Atlanta Food Bank.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 working to eradicate poverty, unveiled the new expansion building to the South Atlanta Food Bank on Saturday, June 18. The opening of the new building was commemorated with a community food distribution and was sponsored by Trulieve and others. The sponsors provide both financial support, as well as physical support on-site during the community food distributions.
— Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
Located in the southside of Atlanta (3501 Browns Mill Road, SE), the new 5,000 square-foot building will allow the organization to expand its daily food distribution to over 80,000 pounds per day in an effort to remove food insecurity from the area.
“Our goal is to eradicate food insecurity, which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of food is removed from their plates,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “Through the goodness of humanity all around us, Caring For Others is able to persevere and expand our operations at the South Atlanta Food Bank.“
Built to further serve agency partners who distribute food and groceries to those facing hunger on a daily basis, the South Atlanta Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition to the daily operations, Caring For Others hosts monthly food distributions, which are sponsored by national businesses, such as Trulieve, UPS, Good360, Porsche of North America and others.
“Trulieve is passionate about supporting Caring for Others and their mission to eradicate food insecurity,” said Trulieve Georgia Chief Diversity Officer Champ Bailey. “Caring For Others' profound impact in Georgia and around the world is a testament to their organization. We are honored to partner with them and look forward to continuing to make a difference in the community.”
Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.
To make a donation or to learn more about Caring For Others or the South Atlanta Food Bank, please visit www.caring4others.org.
