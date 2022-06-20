GoQAV Winner at the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch

Daft Punk enjoys some Stranahan's Whiskey at GoQAV

GoQAV - Quality Audio Video, a Denver-based Smart Home Company was named a winner at the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch Awards.

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Colorado Companies to Watch Winners have been selected and were announced at the 14th Annual Gala Awards Dinner on Friday, June 17, 2022. In its 14th year, Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) is a unique program that honors high-performing second-stage companies from across the state for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes, and philanthropic actions.

Second-stage companies, like GoQAV - Quality Audio Video, are those that have moved past the startup stage and into a period of steady-state growth. The companies selected make a point about Colorado’s diverse economic landscape. They make an astounding impact on the state’s economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue.

“Congratulations to all our winner’s this year! CCTW’s time-honored and rigorous judging process has revealed Colorado’s most visionary, innovative, and successful 2nd Stage companies. These companies employ approximately thirty percent of our state’s talent and have made a $595M impact on Colorado’s economy,” remarked Kim Woodworth, Executive Director of the Economic Development Council of Colorado and CCTW’s 2022 Board Chair. “A more resounding impact is the amount of investment they’ve given back to Colorado’s non-profits serving our local communities. An overwhelming amount of financial and time commitment support was given within the past year. Without this type of give back, many of our support services wouldn’t get the necessary funding needed to serve our communities.”

“Starting a business in Colorado is an amazing adventure filled with many rewards and trials. Over the years, I've learned to get comfortable being uncomfortable and would encourage others who are scaling their businesses because the uncomfortable moments always lead to something great.”

- Tyson Rabani, Founder & CEO

A select panel of esteemed judges chose the award-winning companies from an impressive list of finalists, who were ultimately selected from the 1,100 nominations gathered from across the state.

The Gala Awards Dinner on Friday, June 17 officially announced and honored the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch for their contributions to the state’s economic vitality and future. A full list of winners will be posted on the CCTW website.

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado’s second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, which provides thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated close to 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.

About GoQAV - Quality Audio Video (Pronounced Go"Q"A""V")

Recently nominated for Disruptor of the Year by the Denver Chamber of Commerce, GoQAV is changing the way luxury homes are brought to life in the Denver market. With awards like "Best Install of the Year 2021," and "Best Showroom in the World 2019," it's no wonder so many people choose to explore their possibilities with GoQAV when building their Colorado custom homes. When you visit the Experience Center in Centennial, Colorado, by appointment only, you truly get a better understanding of what design-focused technology is all about. The Experience Center is like Tony Stark's Colorado hideout with all kinds of hidden technology. Quality Audio Video provides solutions for people who care about interior design, designer finishes, and clean energy. It's important to note that their typical client is NOT "tech-savvy." One easy-to-use app brings everything to life from music everywhere, to motorized shades, to lighting control, and truly the full experience that makes daily life more convenient.

