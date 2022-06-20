PSD News Release: OCCC EXTENDED FURLOUGH INMATE FAILS TO CHECK IN AT FACILITY

HONOLULU – Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) extended furlough inmate George Williams Jr. failed to check in at the facility as directed. He was scheduled to check in by 3:30 p.m. When he didn’t show up, the facility notified State Sheriffs.

50-year-old Williams is 6’1”, 207 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Williams was serving time for Robbery 2. He was tentatively approved for parole release on 6/23/22. An escape charge is expected to be added upon his return to the facility.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawaii Department of Public Safety

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]

http://hawaii.gov/psd/

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD