White Mountain Partners reviews the relationship between debt, marriage, and divorce and came to some interesting conclusions. Times have changed for the United States of America. The value of relationships is very different than what it was a decade or two ago. Debt is one reason for this. Money matters have now become a leading cause of divorce all over America. It is also a reason why young people are avoiding marrying. Couples nowadays do not want to be held responsible for their spouse's debt.
"According to the law, any loan taken before marriage is the sole responsibility of the person taking a loan." according to White Mountain Partners loan consultant, Peter Thomson, "No liability is upon their future spouse to bear." However, many people take loans after marriage also. People who want to study further often take a loan for their bachelor's degree. Some even take out a mortgage to buy a home for themselves. This debt will be marital property, meaning it belongs to both spouses. Unless stated otherwise in prenuptial, the debt will be divided among the couple based on their situation and the state they reside in.
Money matters have always been a reason for conflicts in marriages. Every person has their own "money personality." We often see that one person is well organized and smart in making financial decisions. In contrast, the other person in the same relationship is impulsive and doesn't make sound decisions regarding finance.
Also, many people do not plan out how to pay back a loan they have applied for and often even spend the loan money on expenses other than what it should be spent on. It is crucial in a marriage to be open to communication and plan for savings before applying for a loan. A couple needs to sit down and discuss how they will deal with the expenses and how much they should be putting into saving. Planning for money management isn’t the only factor to be considered. When couples take loans, they also have to consider what happens if they split up.
The younger generation feels there are too many complications involved when it comes to these issues. As a result, there is a growing trend to avoid marriage altogether. Studies show that the baby boomers were inclined to find love and settle down early in their 20s. In comparison, Gen Zers seem to be going on a different route. They believe it is better to marry late or not at all because they do not want to share their spouse's debt.
The Growing Debt on Americans
There has been a rise in debt over the years in the U.S. With over 16 types of loans available for every American citizen and the expenses rising every day, many citizens opt for loans to cover their expenses. There are several different types of loans available. These include:
• Personal Loan
• Auto Loan
• Students Loan
• Mortgage Loan
• Home Equity Loan
• Credit-Builder Loan
• Payday Loan
• Small Business Loan
• Title Loan
• Pawnshop Loan
• Boat Loan
• Recreational Vehicle Loan
• Family Loan
• Land Loan
• Pool Loan
With the costs of living rising for Americans, it is no wonder that debt is increasing each year. It is getting harder and harder to manage a single person's expenses, let alone for a whole family. Couples, in particular, are struggling to manage their finances and continue raising their living standards. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also worsened things. As a result, the younger generation seems to have taken a stance to prefer money over marriage, either by divorcing or by delaying their plans to settle down. Only time will tell if this is a sound decision or the start of another dilemma.
