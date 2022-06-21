Muldowney Memorials Owner, Jennifer Muldowney, Named Irish Echo’s 40 Under 40 Winner
Jennifer Muldowney has been named one of the Irish Echo's 40 Under 40." The Irish Echo is the oldest Irish American newspaper in the U.S.
The evanescent best friend you didn’t know you needed”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Muldowney, the owner of Muldowney Memorials, has been named one of the Irish Echo's 40 Under 40." The Irish Echo is the oldest Irish American newspaper in the U.S. Their event is a celebration of Irish and Irish Americans who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of work before reaching the age of forty. The 40 Under 40 spotlights the up-and-coming leaders of Irish America from around the nation who are making a difference in their field. As a partner at Frank E. Chapel Home and creative director, Muldowney has more than 13 years of experience in the funeral industry. She is also the founder of The Glam Reaper LLC, which provides unique and stylish memorial services.
— Jennifer Muldowney
Muldowney is a modern memorial planner and celebrant of life. Building relationships is an important aspect of her career. When working with clients, she strives to build a comfortable and trusting rapport for all parties. This allows the conversation about final farewell ceremonies to be open and fluid. She understands this can be difficult for many people to discuss, let alone plan. However, by building a strong relationship with her clients, she can help them through the process and provide them with unique products and services.
Muldowney has a passion for her profession. She puts great effort into ensuring she’s educated in the field while also paving the way. After completing her degree in psychology, she decided to take her love for helping others one step further by becoming a certified memorial planner and celebrant of life. As a modern memorial planner, she specializes in providing unique products and services to help people memorialize their loved ones. Muldowney helps families plan traditional and nontraditional final farewell ceremonies, focusing on non-traditional. It’s important to her to recognize and honor the deceased the way they would like. Many ceremonies don’t include a religious aspect, which is done purposely as not everyone chooses to practice religion. She is the spokesperson of the deceased, assuring them everything will be done correctly after their passing.
When she’s not planning and attending a farewell ceremony, Muldowney is busy taking care of other parts of her businesses, Farewell Celtic Ashes and Rainbow Bridge Memorials, cremation jewelry lines for humans and pets, respectively. These allow you to carry a piece of your loved one wherever you go. Muldowney is also the host of The Glam Reaper Podcast, where everything funeral- and memorial-related are discussed.
Muldowney can be found on her Instagram at @muldowneymemorials or contact her at muldowney.jennifer@gmail.com or (646) 662-0078
Jennifer
Muldowney Memorials
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn