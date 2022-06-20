Travel Advisory: Traffic Changes Scheduled for June 24 for Bridge Work Near Warwick Mall

As part of its ongoing $6.5 million bridge rehabilitation project for bridges alongside Route 2 (Bald Hill Road) in Warwick, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change traffic patterns at the West Natick Road intersection near Warwick Mall on Friday, June 24.

The Department will close the West Natick Bridge, which carries one-way traffic eastbound toward Route 2 and links Route 2 South to Warwick Mall via a jug handle road. To accommodate detouring traffic, RIDOT will reopen the jug handle road which was closed in late April for work on another nearby bridge as part of this project. RIDOT will maintain the temporary left-turn signal on Route 2 South at West Natick Road for access to Warwick Mall.

West Natick Bridge will be closed until October. The entire project, which also includes preservation on the Red Brook Bridge on Route 3 (Tiogue Avenue) in West Warwick, will be done by the end of the year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This bridge rehabilitation project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.