Alexei Overchuk meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov

RUSSIA, June 20 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov held a working meeting in Minsk.

The officials considered current issues pertaining to Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation. They also focused on progress in the joint implementation of Union State programmes and the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

