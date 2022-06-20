Alexei Overchuk meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov

RUSSIA, June 20 - Deputy Prime
Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime
Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov held a working meeting in
Minsk.
The officials considered
current issues pertaining to Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation.
They also focused on progress in the joint implementation of Union State
programmes and the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian
Intergovernmental Council.
