Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov visit Amkodor in Minsk

RUSSIA, June 20 - Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development 20 June 2022

Amkodor group of companies is a multi-profile international corporation.

The Amkodor Group is comprised of 28 legal entities, including 21 plants. Amkodor-Onego and Amkodor-Bryansk are located in the Russian Federation. Its plants manufacture over 6,500 types of goods, over 125 models of special-purpose vehicles in various versions, as well as units and components for Russian special-purpose vehicle manufacturers, including, construction machinery, vehicles for the timber industry, farming machinery and utility vehicles. These vehicles operate in over 30 countries. The company manufactures over 70 percent of these vehicles’ components and assemblies.