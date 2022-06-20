Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,667 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov visit Amkodor in Minsk

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

RUSSIA, June 20 - Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

20 June 2022

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development, inspecting Amkodor finished products

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development, inspecting Amkodor finished products

20 June 2022

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

20 June 2022

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

20 June 2022

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at Amkodor in Minsk. With Alexei Overchuk, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amkodor Holding Company and Deputy Director General for Long-Term Development

Amkodor group of companies is a multi-profile international corporation.

The Amkodor Group is comprised of 28 legal entities, including 21 plants. Amkodor-Onego and Amkodor-Bryansk are located in the Russian Federation. Its plants manufacture over 6,500 types of goods, over 125 models of special-purpose vehicles in various versions, as well as units and components for Russian special-purpose vehicle manufacturers, including, construction machinery, vehicles for the timber industry, farming machinery and utility vehicles. These vehicles operate in over 30 countries. The company manufactures over 70 percent of these vehicles’ components and assemblies.

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov visit Amkodor in Minsk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.