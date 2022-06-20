Native Prairie Appreciation Week is June 19 to 25

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim June 19 to 25, 2022, as Native Prairie Appreciation Week. Native prairie is a grassland ecosystem that is one of the most diverse systems on earth.

"Saskatchewan's prairie landscape is part of what makes our province so unique," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "This week emphasizes the importance of recognizing our native prairie for its benefits to not only people, but as a habitat for many species that call Saskatchewan home."

Native prairie ecosystems are some of the most at-risk ecosystems in the world. Native Prairie Appreciation Week is an opportunity to draw attention to the need to conserve these important areas.

"We recognize the importance of having a healthy and sustainable native prairie from an agricultural, economic, and ecological perspective," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Our producers know that sustainable grazing management of native pastures supports biodiversity on these ecologically important lands, sustainable growth in production of their operations, and will maintain this ecosystem for generations to come."

The Saskatchewan Prairie Conservation Action Plan (SK PCAP) has been spearheading this initiative since 1999. They have a variety of activities planned to celebrate, including urban awareness booths at the Regina, Swift Current and Moose Jaw Farmer's Markets giving away native seed packets, an activity checklist, a youth poster contest, a social media photo contest, a webinar and a pasture tour, planned with the Society for Range Management- Prairie Parkland Chapter.

"Native Prairie Appreciation Week is a great opportunity to educate and engage with people with diverse backgrounds about native prairie," SK PCAP Manager Carolyn Gaudet said. "The diversity of plants, animals and insects found on native prairie is amazing and unfortunately disappearing, so we want to encourage everyone to learn more about native prairie and find out how they can support this fragile ecosystem."

To learn more about Native Prairie Appreciation Week, visit https://www.pcap-sk.org/upcoming-events/npaw or contact pcap@sasktel.net.

