SemiCab Adds Two New Members to its Executive Team to Support the Expansion of its Digital Freight Consortium
Mark Sink joins the company as Director of Marketing and Bryan Nella will serve as Director of Account Management
These appointments demonstrate our commitment to building out a forward-looking team dedicated to making the long-haul trucking space more efficient.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced the addition of two new team members: Mark Sink joins the company as Director of Marketing and Bryan Nella will serve as Director of Account Management. Both team members have extensive experience growing supply chain ecosystems and evangelizing the concept of shared value that can be achieved through solutions like the SemiCab platform.
SemiCab is focused on disrupting the long-haul transportation model. With its proprietary cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform, SemiCab achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks, nationwide. With over 1,000 carriers and a growing list of Fortune 500 shippers on the platform and 30-fold revenue growth from April to EOY 2021, SemiCab is focused on scaling its team to deliver best-in-class service. While building leadership is never easy, these appointments were shoe-ins, setting SemiCab up well for the future.
Mark Sink, SemiCab’s new Director of Marketing, brings 20 years of experience in the transportation and supply chain technology arena. He began his career as a Transportation Officer in the US Air Force and USAFR running Vehicle Operations and Air Cargo units in the US and Europe. From there, Sink held various business development roles with Covente, Descartes Systems Group, and JDA. Most recently, he spent 10 years overseeing business development and go-to-market strategy for Infor’s Nexus Supply Chain practice. Sink’s expertise will ensure that SemiCab’s vision of removing uncertainty, costs, and empty miles from the long-haul trucking space is shared with shippers and carriers alike.
SemiCab’s new Director of Account Management, Bryan Nella, has more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise and supply chain software space. Prior to joining SemiCab, he held several senior marketing leadership roles for GT Nexus and Clear Metal. Most recently, Nella served as a solution consultant and thought leadership strategist at Infor. At SemiCab, he will be helping shippers embrace the power of its digital freight consortium by uncovering opportunities for efficiency and optimization that benefit shippers, carriers, and suppliers and improve performance across the ecosystem.
“These appointments demonstrate our commitment to building out a forward-looking team dedicated to making the long-haul trucking space more efficient,” said Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab Founder, and CEO. “I have full confidence that Mark and Bryan will help us achieve that and more.”
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
