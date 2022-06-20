AlediumHR, Announces Collaboration with the National Council of State Boards of Nursing
I am extremely pleased to announce our joint efforts with NCSBN. They have been leaders in pushing state legislatures to adopt the NLC with 37 states and two jurisdictions already part of the compact.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlediumHR (www.AlediumHR.com), the leading Telehealth talent acquisition firm in North America, announced today a new collaboration with the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (www.NCSBN.org) to endorse the Nurse Licensure Compact and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Compact (APRN Compact).
— Mike Maffei
NCSBN is a not-for-profit organization whose U.S. members include the nursing regulatory bodies in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories.
AlediumHR continues its further involvement in the Telehealth industry by supporting NCSBN as it continues its drive to have the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) and newly introduced APRN Compact in all 50 states.
"I am extremely pleased to announce our joint efforts with NCSBN. They have been leaders in pushing state legislatures to adopt the NLC. With 37 states and two jurisdictions already part of the compact, much work is still left to do. We are committing our influence and contacts in the industry to assist them in securing the remaining states for the NLC and the newly introduced APRN Compact. NCSBN has long been an advocate and supporter of nurses. With the last two and a half years of dramatic changes, we need to create even more opportunities, said Mike Maffei, Co-Founder & President of AlediumHR.
"The NLC and APRN Compact are vital tools used to facilitate telehealth- a growing industry that offers better access to care for patients across the country," commented NCSBN Director, State Advocacy & Legislative Affairs, Rebecca Fotsch, JD, "We are excited to work with AlediumHR to pass the NLC and APRN Compact legislation nationwide to provide greater mobility for nurses and better access to care across the U.S."
About AlediumHR
AlediumHR's corporate offices are based in Tampa, Florida, with seven remote offices throughout the United States. The company specializes in talent acquisition solutions for the Telehealth industry. AlediumHR is the only company in the industry with proprietary Telehealth AI recruiting software (Talentlytical®) focused on improving speed-of-hire and reducing the costs associated with recruiting.
About NCSBN
Empowering and supporting nursing regulators worldwide in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems, and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience, and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN's NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.
NCSBN's membership comprises the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories. There are three exam user members and 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.
The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.
AlediumHR Telehealth Talent Acquisition