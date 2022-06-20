The Diamond Oak's Tiffany Bridal Collection Now Features Nearly 100 Premium Jewelry Items

An industry leader in jewelry has expanded its available jewelry items.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Diamond Oak announced today that its Tiffany Bridal Collection now features nearly 100 premium jewelry items.

“Visitors to our website are going to love what they see in our Tiffany Bridal Collection,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

A few of the featured premium jewelry items include:

• Cartier Love Ring In 18k Rose Gold With 3 Diamonds. The Cartier ring is from the LOVE collection and finely crafted in 18-karat rose gold with three round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.22 cts. It includes a Certificate of Authenticity. The ring is fully hallmarked with logo, serial numbers, size, and metal content.

• Tiffany And Co. Platinum Diamond Engagement Ring Round (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-and-co-platinum-diamond-engagement-ring-round-1-70ct-dsi1-w-receipt). The Tiffany and Co. engagement ring is finely crafted in platinum featuring a round brilliant 1.70 ct diamond in a D color, SI1 clarity. The ring is accompanied by a certificate, appraisal, and receipt from Tiffany. The ring is fully hallmarked with the Tiffany inscription and metal content.

• Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra 18k Yellow Gold Clip Earrings (https://thediamondoak.com/products/van-cleef-arpels-vintage-alhambra-18k-rose-gold-clip-earrings). The Van Cleef & Arpels clip earrings are from the Vintage Alhambra collection and is finely crafted in 18 Karat Yellow Gold featuring two signature clover motifs with a hammered gold finish and large omega clip backs and posts. Each ornament measures 0.59” Wide and 0.59” Long. Its fully hallmarked with trademarks, logos, serial numbers, and metal content.

• Tiffany And Co. 18k Yellow Gold Vannerie Vintage Basket Weave Choker Necklace Circa 1995 (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-and-co-18k-yellow-gold-vannerie-vintage-basket-weave-choker-necklace-circa-1995). The Tiffany & Co. Vintage choker necklace is from the Vannerie collection and is finely crafted in 18 Karat yellow gold in a basket weave design with a large folding snap and hook closure mechanism. The necklace weighs an impressive 121.9 grams and was custom made by Tiffany and is 17-inch long. The standard size for this necklace is approximately 15 inches long.

Mor noted that The Diamond Oak provides complimentary shipping and insurance for U.S and most international orders.

As strict proponents of quality, the company focuses exclusively on must-have brands, including Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and others. Company representatives say that the company’s only objective is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States