Emilia Vaughn Impacts the World and Brings a Message of Hope with her Single “Sunflower”

Emilia Vaughn Logo Emilia Vaughn - Photographer: Dani Thompson Emilia Vaughn - "Sunflower" Album Art - Photographer: Stella Baum Emilia Vaughn - "Eighteen" Album Artwork - Photographer: Chlo Subia

Emilia Vaughn’s single “Sunflower” has reached new heights and captured the hearts and attention of audiences across the globe.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 500K video views and audio streams to date across various platforms, a TikTok trend, a charity campaign, a jewelry collaboration, and retail stores amplifying it across the nation, Emilia Vaughn ’s single “ Sunflower '' continues to climb to exceptional new heights.Emilia Vaughn originally released “Sunflower” on March 25, 2022, and pledged to donate 50% of streaming proceeds for the first three months following its release to two non-profit organizations providing humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees: The World Central Kitchen #ChefsForUkraine project and Friends of Moldova. The song has been well-received by audiences across the world, sharing a message of hope and peace in the face of darkness. Three months post release, “Sunflower” is approaching its first 100K streams on Spotify and 200K views on YouTube.The single has seen success across other social media platforms, including TikTok, where influencers have started a trend to share pictures and video clips of the people in their lives who bring them happiness - their “sunflowers.” Emilia’s vision for “Sunflower” was to spread a message of peace, love and hope during dark and difficult times: the war in Ukraine, and – as the song lyrics say, “light up the rain.” “Sunflower” videos created by TikTok users and Influencers have been viewed by 200K+ people all over the world.In an effort to further support Ukraine relief efforts, Emilia is collaborating with HeeBee Geebs, a jewelry company based in New Hampshire, to design and sell beautiful jewelry pieces made of real sunflower petals. The specialty jewelry pieces will be available for purchase in mid-July, and 15% of sales will be donated to Emilia’s selected humanitarian charity organizations. The official merch line will be announced via Instagram and TikTok in the coming weeks.“Sunflower” is one of 5 songs on Emilia’s upcoming debut EP “Eighteen.” Pre-Sale for “Eighteen” begins today, Monday, June 20th and will be officially released on all streaming platforms Friday, July 22nd. To stream “Sunflower” or to learn more about Emilia Vaughn please visit https://www.emiliavaughn.com and visit her social profiles below:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VgJ0UD0zECXTaxPsEpbwk Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emiliavaughn/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLQifXOrZdhGCy3rjDfXI_g TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emiliavaughn More about Emilia VaughnEmilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. In December 2021, she launched her own independent label “Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group,” with the support of artist development partners Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit and Dani Thompson for DNT Entertainment. Emilia is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals. Emilia will be releasing her debut EP, titled “Eighteen,” later this summer. The three remaining unreleased songs complete Emilia’s musical diary of her eighteenth year, capturing the trials and triumphs of her teenage years.You can read more about Emilia and her single “Sunflower” in the San Diego Union Tribune, the Del Mar Times and the Chicago Music Guide. Recently, Emilia appeared as a guest on Drew Schlosberg’s Spotlight on the Community Podcast from iHeartRadio, where Emilia discusses the creative process behind “Sunflower,” her humanitarian mission on behalf of Ukraine, and plans for her future as an artist.

Emilia Vaughn "Sunflower"