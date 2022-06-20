Hopstack Penetrating the South East Asian Market with Steady Success
After tailoring their offering according to the South East Asian customer, Hopstack witnesses consistent buyer interest in the regionPALO ALTO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hopstack, a digital warehouse operating system, is penetrating the Southeast Asian market and is witnessing great growth.. Focused on clients in the D2c, ecommerce, 3PL and manufacturing markets, it has already fully onboarded 3 customers in the region, with more in the pipeline.
With the implementation of the platform for multiple 3PL clients, Hopstack has helped with a 71% reduction in dock-to-stock time, enabled a rate of 20 line items fulfilled per minute and attained 99% order accuracy.
To make these improvements possible, Hopstack worked on tailoring its product offering according to the SEA customer. This was achieved by integrating South East Asian marketplaces (Lazada, Shopee, Zalora), ecommerce platforms (EasyStore), carrier platforms (DHL eCommerce Asia, ABX express, J&T, GDex, NinjaVan, Lalamove) and cross-border shipping aggregator software (Janio).
Already well established in the North American (United States and Canada) markets. Hopstack has helped e-commerce fulfillment and logistics providers increase their warehouse throughput by 31%, reduce fulfillment errors by 83%, and reduce average order time by 33%.
Speaking on these developments, Hopstack’s COO and Co-founder Vivek Singh said, “Southeast Asia is of key interest for us as it is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets on the planet, if not the fastest. Growth in e-commerce and omnichannel sales creates fulfillment challenges, adds to operational costs, and hurts profitability for businesses. We want to help Brands, 3PLs and new-age e-commerce fulfillment companies achieve a high level of operational efficiency by automating, digitizing, and optimizing the entire post-purchase order fulfillment lifecycle. We have already seen great results with our initial few customers in Malaysia and Singapore, and will be doubling down on expansion strategy over the next few months.”
Hopstack, headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, is the provider of an advanced AI-powered warehouse operating system to automate and optimize warehouse management, control and execution. The platform bridges the gap between an ERP and a legacy WMS by enhancing efficiency and enabling granular visibility at every step of the fulfillment process. Hopstack currently has e-commerce, 3PL, and manufacturing clientele in North America (US and Canada), and South-East Asia (Malaysia and Singapore).
