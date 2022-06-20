Destin Fl, ‘Hooters Girl’ to Compete in International Miss Hooters Pageant

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Florida, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hooters in Destin, FL is proud to announce that one of their very own bartenders recently won a trip to Lake Tahoe to compete in the Miss Hooters International Pageant 2022. The pageant will be on June 23rd, 2022, and Hooters fans and supporters are invited to visit their nearest location to watch the live stream and cheer on their favorite contestant. Those interested can start watching at 9PM CST (Thursday night).

The bartender, Devrie, is traveling to possibly win her second Hooters victory in recent months. She recently won the title of Miss Bayou Fox Hooters back in April of 2022. When she arrives at Lake Tahoe, she will be competing as one of the world's top 50 Hooters Girls for the crown and $30,000, and she hopes her fans will turn out to show their support both by casting their votes for Fan Favorite and by watching her on the day of. Voting opens for Fan Favorite on June 18th (on the official Hooters website) and will remain open until 11:59pm ET June 22nd. That gives her supporters no less than 5 days to make their wishes heard, and each person can vote as many as 5 times a day as well. Those who would like to help her win Fan Favorite can cast their vote here: https://www.hooters.com/fanfavorite/#14-devrie-macias.

Devrie has been a Hooters Girl for the past 10 years, taking care of her little boy and her dog, Maybelle. As a huge animal lover, she also considers Maybelle to be her very best friend. Devrie also has a deep admiration for the Queen of Tejano music herself, Selena Quintanilla Pérez, and she is excited to discover whether there are any kindred spirits among the other contestants. She professes that she looks forward to, “meeting the other Hooters Girls from all around the nation and getting to experience such a fun pageant with such beautiful and amazing women.”

According to those who know Devrie, her favorite thing about working for Hooters is the friendships she has made along the way and the fun atmosphere Hooters provides. Every day feels like a day of vacation, she says, and her buoyant grin will most certainly be bringing a piece of the Destin Hooters spirit to Lake Tahoe. When she is not competing or serving customers behind the bar at Destin Hooters, she can be found out on the boat, spending time with her family or shopping with her best friend.

The Hooters Girl herself can be found behind the bar at 15015 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin, FL 32541, and it has a great reputation for excellent food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, supported largely in part by its enthusiastic staff. The location has earned many regular customers, some of whom prefer to stop by just to greet the friendly staff on occasion.

Hooters in Destin is gearing up to throw all their weight behind Devrie as the competition draws close, and they ask everyone in their community to do the same by voting for her on the Hooters website. On Thursday Night, 6/23, the competition will be live streamed on the big screens at all Hooters locations, and all are welcome to watch the event live from Destin Hooters if they are in the area. Naturally, the location’s famous wings and other tasty items will be available to keep everyone fueled and cheering hard as the night goes on.





