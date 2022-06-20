Browns Restaurant Group Reaches #26 in 2021 Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine Top 50 Listing
BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP reaches #26 in CanadaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRG has done it again! The 2021 Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine Top 50 listing is out and the Vancouver based franchisor of Browns Socialhouse®, Browns Crafthouse®, Liberty Kitchen® and Scotty Browns® (USA) has achieved continued growth in the face of tremendous challenges. With revenues system wide of $200 million the company moved up several positions in the rankings to #26, and is now firmly in the top grouping in upscale casual dining. https://www.foodserviceandhospitality.com/june-2022-digital-issue/
Existing franchisees in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were please to have added company in Ontario with new restaurants added to the roster there, bringing the total location count to 80 by year end. By adding 5 new locations in 2021 and bringing “best in class” guest facing safety protocols into play on a real time basis, the company protected its client base, added to its strong base of repeat business through improved outdoor seating, added delivery options and constant culinary adjustments.
Going into 2022, the company continues its growth with new LIBERTY KITCHEN® (Saskatoon) and SCOTTY BROWNS® (Kauai, Hawaii) locations secured and already under development.
Existing franchisees have proven to have an appetite for more and negotiations for added locations are under way in BC, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
###
About BRG:
The company is an award wining Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE and LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS in the U.S.A. BRG is Vancouver based with strong penetration across Western Canada and an emerging Ontario presence.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily Pedersen
Operations & Marketing Coordinator
epedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
For Franchising inquiries, please contact:
Bruce Fox
Executive Vice President – Development
franchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
www.brownsrestaurantgroup.com
Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
+1 7788224318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other