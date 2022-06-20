Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,635 in the last 365 days.

Browns Restaurant Group Reaches #26 in 2021 Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine Top 50 Listing

BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP reaches #26 in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRG has done it again! The 2021 Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine Top 50 listing is out and the Vancouver based franchisor of Browns Socialhouse®, Browns Crafthouse®, Liberty Kitchen® and Scotty Browns® (USA) has achieved continued growth in the face of tremendous challenges. With revenues system wide of $200 million the company moved up several positions in the rankings to #26, and is now firmly in the top grouping in upscale casual dining. https://www.foodserviceandhospitality.com/june-2022-digital-issue/

Existing franchisees in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were please to have added company in Ontario with new restaurants added to the roster there, bringing the total location count to 80 by year end. By adding 5 new locations in 2021 and bringing “best in class” guest facing safety protocols into play on a real time basis, the company protected its client base, added to its strong base of repeat business through improved outdoor seating, added delivery options and constant culinary adjustments.

Going into 2022, the company continues its growth with new LIBERTY KITCHEN® (Saskatoon) and SCOTTY BROWNS® (Kauai, Hawaii) locations secured and already under development.
Existing franchisees have proven to have an appetite for more and negotiations for added locations are under way in BC, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

###

About BRG:
The company is an award wining Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE and LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS in the U.S.A. BRG is Vancouver based with strong penetration across Western Canada and an emerging Ontario presence.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily Pedersen
Operations & Marketing Coordinator
epedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.com

For Franchising inquiries, please contact:
Bruce Fox
Executive Vice President – Development
franchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com


www.brownsrestaurantgroup.com

Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
+1 7788224318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Browns Restaurant Group Reaches #26 in 2021 Foodservice & Hospitality Magazine Top 50 Listing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.