American Fidelity Welcomes 2022 Teacher Fellowship Recipients
Fifteen STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers have joined the IT team at American Fidelity as part of the summer AF Teacher Fellowship.
Fostering STEM education is a passion of mine, so providing teachers with skills and knowledge to take back to their students is the heart of our expanding Teacher Fellowship program.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifteen local STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers have joined the IT team at American Fidelity as part of the summer AF Teacher Fellowship. The teachers will receive a corporate salary for the summer, a $2,000 stipend for their classroom and skills to take back to their students to help them pursue STEM careers in the future.
“Fostering STEM education is a passion of mine, so providing teachers with skills and knowledge to take back to their students is the heart of our expanding Teacher Fellowship program,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “STEM educators gain inside knowledge on the corporate work environment, as well as a variety of resources to better prepare students for the future.”
The 2022 AF Teacher Fellows are:
- Amanda Ainsworth, Newkirk Public Schools
- Amanda Odom, Cordell Public Schools
- Annie Francis, Moore Public Schools
- Brian Wall, Idabel Public Schools
- Cathy Gover, Altus Public Schools
- Cristin Floch, Irving Middle School
- Ginger Forrester, Inola Middle School
- Jacqueline Davis, Tulsa Public Schools
- Penny Antkowiak, Memorial High School
- Rhoni Herell, Enid Public Schools
- Rocky Dickinson, Moore Public Schools
- Sarah Kendrick, Dewey Public Schools
- Stacea Pauli, Weeping Water Public School
- Stacey Willis, Lindsay Public Schools
- Tera Webb, Oklahoma School for the Blind
“It really opened my eyes to the new avenues in technology that I didn’t even realize existed,” said 2021 Teacher Fellow Whitney Gonzalez of Shawnee public schools. “The AF Teacher fellowship has been one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in a summer activity, and I know it will enrich my students for years to come.”
Learn more about the AF Teacher Fellowship.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visitamericanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an A+ (Superior) from AM Best since 1982. One of the nation's leading insurance company rating services, AM Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine named American Fidelity one of the 100 Companies that Care 2021 and IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
