Collagen Market 2022-2030: Rising Demand For Nutritional Supplements And Clinical Usage Of Collagen In Cosmetic Surgerie

The Collagen Market size was USD 7.74 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen Market was valued at USD 7.74 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.71 billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3%. It is the most abundant structural protein found naturally. It is an essential element in the body as it facilitates regeneration, healing, and tissue formation in organisms. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of collagen-based products owing it to their superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding. The growing use of products such as gelatin is expected to rise significantly due to the growing use of the product in the production of gums, jellies, and desserts. The growing demand for convenience food and increasing awareness regarding this product in the medical and healthcare industries due to their efficient wound healing properties are the major driving factors for the market. They are biodegradable, and hence, their disposable does not pose any threat to the ecosystem. Further, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector has increased the efficiency of collagen manufacturing products

The rising medical and health-related issues have led to the rising applications of this product in medical industry. However, the restrictions related to bovine- and porcine-derived collagens from a religious standpoint, have allowed medicine manufacturers to go for marine animals as a source of collagen. Recently, it is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. Factors like these are projected to drive the collagen market growth during the forecast period.

It has a wide area of applications with usage as cosmetic surgeries and anti-aging treatment. Apart from this, collagen is also used in medicinal products such as membranes and sponges for drug delivery systems. The growing vegan population is also expected to drive the market. Vegan individuals opt for nutritional supplements in order to meet the deficiency of amino acid obtained from animal-sourced food products.

Key market players are adopting various strategies such as expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their position in the market. For instance, in 2018, Rousselot, a leading producer, launched hydrolyzed collagen Type II for joint health to expand its product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Collagen market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Gelita AG

• Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.

• Weishardt International

• Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

• Rousselot B.V.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

The Global Collagen industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Collagen industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Collagen industries.

Collagen Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Hydrolysed Collagen

• Synthetic Collagen

• Native Collagen

• Others

Collagen Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook:

• Supermarket

• Pharmacy

• E-commerce

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Collagen Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Collagen Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

