Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,662 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Environmental Education: 2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22

Environmental Education: 

2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22

Winning Teams from 13 Maryland Counties to Compete at Clarksville Research Farm

ANNAPOLIS, MD – (June 16, 2022) –While most high school students have tossed their backpacks aside for the summer, nearly 100 Maryland teens will be competing at the 31st annual Maryland Envirothon on June 22, 2022. The Envirothon is a demanding outdoor natural resources competition for teens that are passionate about the outdoors and the environment. Student teams will compete in five areas of environmental studies: soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and this year’s environmental issue – Waste to Resources.

The winning team will represent the state later this summer at the national competition at Miami University in Ohio, where more than 250 teenagers from the United States and Canada will compete for scholarships and prizes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

What:   31st Annual Maryland Envirothon Competition for High School Students

Where:   University of Maryland Central Maryland Research and Education Center

4240 Folly Quarter Road
Ellicott City, MD 21042

When:  June 22, 2022 

Competition: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Awards Presentation: 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Who Five-member teams that won their local competition are competing for the state title in the following

counties:

  • Allegany County
  • Anne Arundel County
  • Calvert County
  • Cecil County
  • Charles County
  • Frederick County
  • Garrett County
  • Harford County
  • Howard County
  • Montgomery County
  • Prince George’s County
  • St. Mary’s County
  • Washington County

NOTE TO EDITORS:  During the event, contact: Barry Burch, Chairman, at 240-215-5004 or barronb29@aol.com An alternative contact is Karen Miller, Envirothon Coordinator, at 302-683-5524.

###

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Environmental Education: 2022 Maryland High School Envirothon Scheduled for June 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.