Rob Banis Joins Swisslog Healthcare as VP of Solutions Sales
I look forward to leading and coaching a team of motivated sales professionals while ensuring our customers have the best possible experience.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swisslog Healthcare, a top supplier in medication management technology including pharmacy and transport automation, welcomes Rob Banis as the new Vice President of Sales for Swisslog Healthcare - Medication Management. In his new role, Banis will be responsible for the sales of all pharmacy automation solutions in North America, driving both strategic sales objectives and customer-centric experiences.
— Rob Banis
“Rob brings extensive expertise in healthcare system solutions,” says Anthony Pugliese, Chief Commercial Officer of Swisslog Healthcare - Medication Management. “His experience and insights will lead the team in identifying meaningful and effective solutions which enable healthcare professionals to deliver the best care to their patients.”
Banis brings 25 years of experience in healthcare technology to Swisslog Healthcare from previous leadership sales roles at Pegasus and Omnicell. He has a solid understanding of sales strategy formulation and an impressive track record for delivering consistent results and exceeding challenging goals. His experience with enterprise solutions includes interoperable software platforms, automated hardware, robotics and cloud-based predictive data analytic services, which he will apply in his new role as he focuses on the central pharmacy suite of automated solutions.
“I look forward to leading and coaching a team of motivated sales professionals while ensuring our customers have the best possible experience,” says Rob Banis, Vice President of Sales at Swisslog Healthcare - Medication Management. “I also look forward to collaborating internally on continuous improvement projects that will drive efficiency and success company-wide.”
This announcement comes following the recent restructuring of Swisslog Healthcare’s global management. As part of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions, Swisslog Healthcare continues to expand its global reach and the leadership required to manage it.
About Swisslog Healthcare
Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems assisting providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to the needs of their patients quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.
Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.
