Lawsuit alleges medspa misled consumers by falsely advertising a trademark procedures
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautiful by Pinky LLC d/b/a Pinky Promise Beauty, who it accused of unlawful use of the EMSCULPT trademark to market and perform body shaping procedures using a non-licensed EMSCULPT device, has achieved a settlement on case 1:21-cv-03630
The lawsuit, which was brought in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeks to prohibit Pinky Promise from infringing upon and exploiting BTL's EMSCULPT trademark in its advertising after acquiring an unlicensed EMSCULPT refurbished device that they bough from a third party seller, Sentient lasers in Utah. In addition, the claim sought monetary damages. Pinky Promise agreed to discontinue all use of BTL's trademarks and copyrighted imagery in promoting its services, pay BTL monetary damages, and surrender the counterfeit non-EMSCULPT device to BTL in a consent judgement filed on October 6, 2021.
"We will continue to fiercely fight against counterfeit devices and the damage they do to the industry for body contouring," said Ron Borsheim, vice president of business development. "We are also dedicated to safeguarding our intellectual property and the enormous investments our clients have made, as well as preserving the leading position we've established in the aesthetics industry through years of hard work."
Pinky Promise obtained the unlicensed EMSCULPT machine from a Sentient Laser in Utah, Pinky Promise was responsible to BTL Industries, Inc. despite the fact that it did not manufacture the equipment since it advertised its treatments as being provided using an EMSCULPT device. A spokesman for Pinky Promise issued a warning to spa service providers about vendors that are unlicensed to sell the treadename. "I erred in relying on the legitimacy and effectiveness of a machine offered by a party other than BTL. Before submitting the purchase and promoting the product as an EMSCULPT machine , I wish I had conducted more research on this specific manufacturer."
"Buying a refurbished aesthetic machine from a third party sellers is asscoiated with several risk that include trademark infringement" Stated Dr. Alhallak, the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton.
kamal alhallak
