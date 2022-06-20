Anxiety Therapist Hong Kong - Maple Tree Counselling Addresses Need for Psychotherapists in HK

/EIN News/ -- Central, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

One of the most significant, era-defining impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the rise in the recognition of mental health issues in Hong Kong, which results in increased stress, anxiety, depression and burnout. These symptoms manifest in a number of ways for people, including a loss of energy, disengagement and loss of motivation, and can have a heavy emotional toll. Surveys about the issue have reported people constantly feeling drained or tired, depressed or numb, easily irritated, trapped, having poorer sleep patterns, difficulties in focusing and even turning to substances for temporary relief.

Mental health organisations and researchers emphasise the importance of getting professional counselling and therapeutic help upon the onset of these symptoms. Practices such as Maple Tree Counselling provide a safe and empathic space in which to explore these various stress and anxiety challenges. Maple Tree Counselling offers both counselling and psychotherapy, which are both forms of talk therapy. It is important, however, to distinguish between the two. Counselling refers to short-term therapy that seeks to address immediate issues and restore the client’s wellbeing. Psychotherapy, on the other hand, may refer to a more involved process that requires the client to examine themselves in greater detail, which takes more time but also opens the door for more sustainable progress. In these sessions, clients explore themselves, their ideas and more (including how they form ideas), with the goal of bringing about positive change with time. For more information visit: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

Clients may seek counselling or psychotherapy for issues such as anxiety, depression, stress and anger management. A counsellor at Maple Tree Counselling can help a client manage an immediate crisis or provide ongoing support. For example, Casey McGrath, a therapist at the practice, works with adults experiencing anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and life transition issues. The Psychology Today endorsed counsellor employs CBT, ACT, Schema, and Narrative Therapy in her mission to help those who come to her for treatment for a range of issues such as ADHD, acute stress, burnout, alcohol use, anger management, antisocial personality, behavioural issues, bereavement, career guidance, chronic illness, chronic pain, codependency, coping skills, divorce, domestic abuse, eating disorders, emotional disturbance, family conflict, hoarding, infidelity, life coaching, parenting, peer relationships, pregnancy, prenatal counselling, postpartum depression, racial identity, sexual abuse, insomnia, trauma and PTSD, and weight loss.

As previously announced, Maple Tree Counselling believes that anyone can benefit from counselling if they feel they are dealing with a crisis or wish to take a deeper look at themselves. Maple Tree’s counsellors are trained professionals committed to supporting clients who are attempting to make a positive change in their lives, especially in areas that touch upon their sense of self. While they do not diagnose or treat mental illnesses, clients can enlist the counsellors’ help to address specific issues or manage broader problems in a healthier manner.

For some people, counselling and therapy are new concepts and it can be overwhelming to take the first step. The client’s comfort and needs are of the highest importance to the counsellors at Maple Tree Counselling. They offer an initial, no-charge consultation to gain an idea of clients’ needs and explain their approach to therapy. This is also an opportunity for the client to establish a connection of ease and trust with the therapist and to clear up any concerns.

As counsellors with backgrounds in varied fields such as law, marketing, publishing and entrepreneurship, Maple Tree Counselling’s practitioners bring significant life experience from those fields to their practice. The counsellors understand intimately the unique mental health challenges of different clients. They supplement this knowledge with the best evidence-based research and intel from their own interactions with clients. To learn more about Casey McGrath and the other Maple Tree therapists in HK visit: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/counsellors/

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong. Therapy is provided in English, Cantonese, or Mandarin. Maple Tree Counselling works out of discreet and tranquil rooms on the 27th floor of World Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road, Central. Interested parties can learn more about the counselling and therapy practice by visiting the Maple Tree Counselling website or contacting them via WhatsApp or email at info@mapletreecounselling.com.

