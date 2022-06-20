Vishaal Ganesh is Back with a Brand New Release Titled “Margaritas,” Coming out on July 8th, 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai based artist Vishaal Ganesh is back with a fresh, tropical, feel-good summer song with a twist.

Set to release on 8th July 2022, this catchy upbeat summer song brings with it a story from a very unique point of view. The song tells the story of a person, stuck working on average 9-5 job: he desperately wants a break and a vacation from his life, looking for something different. Eventually, the character would tire of his routine, reaching a breaking point that would prompt him to go on a vacation in a very impulsive way. However, he’d struggle with second-guessing his decision time and time again, almost like that “vacation blues” feeling that we sometimes get! "Margaritas" is just the perfect summer song, and Vishaal Ganesh did amazing job at creating a wonderful summer story for the audience to enjoy, even down to the point of using the song structure to mimic the mood and pace of a real impulsive trip! This is a true stroke of creative genius, making for an insightful and one-of-a-kind vibe.

Pre-Save Link : https://ffm.to/margs.OPR

