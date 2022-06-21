Animated sculptures from the Smithsonian become historical NFT collectibles.
Known from a partial skeleton (“Lucy”) and more than 300 other individuals, this species survived nearly a million years (3.85-2.95 million years ago), probably due to its range of locomotor skills—capable of walking bipedally and climbing trees.
Found in Chad and thought to have lived between six and seven million years ago, not long after the split between humans and chimpanzees.
The Human Ancestors Who Walked the Earth Millions of Years Ago Make Their Debut on the Blockchain
Created by world renowned paleoartist John Gurche, eight of the 12 are the same hominins on exhibit in Washington, D.C. The other four were produced for covers of National Geographic magazine.
The reconstructions are based on Gurche’s nearly 30 years of study of great ape and human anatomy, as well as study of original hominin fossils in Africa and Europe. Each hominin took approximately 700 hours of work to research and reconstruct. The result is a state-of-the-art depiction of our ancient ancestors.
Gurche is currently artist-in-residence at the Cornell University-affiliated Museum of the Earth in Ithaca, New York.
“This hNFT collection, my first, is an opportunity to reach new audiences, especially young people, who are curious about the fascinating story of human evolution as we understand it,” said Gurche. “Realism has always been important to me with my reconstructions, and now the TID team has taken them a step further with their wonderful animations, bringing them fully to life.”
The Hominins Collection includes 12 of the just over 20 known species of ape-like and more modern hominins that came before Homo sapiens, starting with Sahelanthropus tchadensis, from about seven million years ago, to Homo neanderthalensis, from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago and will be available for sale on Opensea on June 24th, 2022.
Other