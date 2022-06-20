Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 08:45 on 20 June)
MACAU, June 20 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 08:45 on 20 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:
Categories of testing stations:
A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)
B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)
|Sno
|Location
|Oropharyngeal swab sampling point
|Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point
|Waiting No.
|Waiting time
|A01
|
Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao
|1
|1
|60
|30 mins
|A02
|
Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição
|1
|1
|15
|8 mins
|A03
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor
|1
|1
|100
|50 mins
|A04
|
Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A
|1
|2
|10
|3 mins
|A05
|
Escola dos Moradores de Macau
|4
|1
|11
|2 mins
|A06
|
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room
|1
|1
|39
|20 mins
|A07
|
Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van
|2
|1
|4
|1 mins
|B01
|
Colégio Diocesano de São José 6
|3
|1
|180
|45 mins
|B02
|
Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building
|2
|1
|120
|40 mins
|B03
|
Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying
|2
|1
|50
|17 mins
|B04
|
Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium
|2
|2
|420
|105 mins
|B05
|
Keang Peng School - Secondary Section
|6
|6
|70
|6 mins
|B06
|
Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School
|4
|2
|200
|33 mins
|B07
|
Healthy Life Education Centre
|5
|1
|270
|45 mins
|B08
|
Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah)
|3
|3
|240
|40 mins
|B09
|
Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor
|4
|3
|190
|27 mins
|B10
|
Kwong Tai Middle School
|4
|2
|95
|16 mins
|B11
|
Kindergarten of Lou Hau School
|3
|2
|119
|24 mins
|B12
|
Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building
|3
|2
|70
|14 mins
|B13
|
Patane Activity Centre
|2
|2
|250
|63 mins
|B14
|
Pui Ching Middle School
|3
|2
|210
|42 mins
|B15
|
Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A
|4
|2
|78
|13 mins
|B16
|
Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery
|6
|3
|200
|22 mins
|B17
|
Macau Cultural Centre
|5
|5
|130
|13 mins
|B18
|
Mateus Ricci College
|3
|3
|95
|16 mins
|B19
|
Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2)
|2
|1
|190
|63 mins
|B20
|
Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar
|3
|2
|115
|23 mins
|B21
|
Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion
|2
|3
|215
|43 mins
|B22
|
Carmo Auditorium
|3
|1
|96
|24 mins
|B23
|
Pac On Ferry Terminal
|1
|2
|61
|20 mins
|B24
|
Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside)
|3
|3
|85
|14 mins
|B25
|
Academy of Public Security Forces
|3
|1
|10
|3 mins
|B26
|
Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations
|4
|1
|90
|18 mins
|B27
|
University of Macau
|2
|2
|45
|11 mins
|B28
|
The Venetian Macau
|6
|1
|172
|25 mins
The numbers are also available on the following websites:
- The dedicated website on COVID-19: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/aptmon/en
- The Macao Special Administrative Region Government portal: https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/copc-messages/
- Website of the Government Information Bureau: https://www.gcs.gov.mo
- TDM television channels