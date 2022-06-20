Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 09:45 on 20 June)

MACAU, June 20 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 09:45 on 20 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 1 1 75 38 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 87 22 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 1 1 120 60 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 15 4 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 4 1 35 7 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 1 1 63 32 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 1 12 4 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 4 3 280 40 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 85 28 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 1 150 50 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 3 2 580 116 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 6 6 80 7 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 7 3 170 17 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 237 30 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 4 4 320 40 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 430 5 144 0 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 7 6 140 11 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 4 2 162 27 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 3 3 115 19 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 4 3 150 21 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 3 240 40 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 3 4 110 16 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 310 34 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 5 5 180 18 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 3 55 9 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 1 215 72 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 135 27 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 3 4 185 26 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 53 13 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 2 2 25 6 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 3 3 140 23 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 3 1 10 3 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 1 90 18 mins B27 University of Macau 2 2 180 45 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 7 3 431 43 mins

