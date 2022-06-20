Submit Release
Six 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminary tested positive in Citywide NAT Programme Public urged to adopt personal protection, avoid crowd gathering

MACAU, June 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) states that the present citywide nucleic acid testing programme has detected six preliminary positive cases in the 10-in-1 mixed samples, and re-testing is being carried out; the sampling stations and time of the concerned samples will be announced later.

The Centre urges the public to observe personal protection, schedule for the test as soon as possible, disinfect hands when entering the NAT station, avoid touching the public facilities, keep a distance of one metre with others, and wear a mask properly. Do not go out unless necessary, and avoid crowd gathering.

