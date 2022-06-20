IAM cancels this month’s Open Session to the Public to facilitate pandemic prevention work

MACAU, June 20 - To facilitate the prevention and control work of the novel coronavirus, the Open Session to the Public of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) originally scheduled for 10 am to 11 am on 24 June (Friday) at the IAM Building is cancelled. IAM appreciates the public’s understanding.

Individuals who would like to express their opinions or suggestions on issues within the scope of IAM's functions can submit them to IAM through channels such as the “Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676” and “IAM Connect”.