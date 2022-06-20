Submit Release
The DSEDJ calls on the funded institutions to cooperate in epidemic prevention work and suspend group activities

MACAU, June 20 - In response to the development of the novel coronavirus epidemic and in order to cooperate with the SAR government on epidemic prevention work, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) calls on all institutions subsidised by the DSEDJ or Education Fund to strictly adhere to the epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the health department. Such institutions shall suspend or postpone all funded activities from today until further notice, such as courses, training, lectures, seminars, performances, recreational activities that may lead to a large gathering of people.

The DSEDJ and Education Fund will adjust the said measure in a timely manner in accordance with the development of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the relevant epidemic prevention guidelines of the health department. It is hoped that all funded institutions can show a full understanding of the situation and actively cooperate with the government to reduce the risk of virus spread and jointly do a good job in epidemic prevention.

For enquiries, please call 2855 5533 during office hours or email to webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo.

