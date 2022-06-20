Hikers Rescued on the Avalon Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

June 18, 2022

Crawford Notch, NH – On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance. Three hikers had gone off trail near the Avalon and Mt. Willard Trails in Crawford Notch and called 911 for assistance.

Malik Gavek, 23, Dany Gomez, 22, and Jarren Prata, 21, all from Rhode Island attempted to hike Mt. Avalon in Crawford Notch. They began hiking at approximately 6:00 p.m. Prior to reaching the summit of Mt. Avalon, they turned around due to the cold windy conditions and low visibility. On the return down the Mt. Avalon Trail, they went off trail and became lost. They were unable to re-locate the trail or self-rescue due to the weather conditions and they had no lights or headlamps. They then called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the call. The Conservation Officers were able to navigate by GPS to the coordinate received by 911 dispatch. Once located, the hikers were given headlamps and assisted back to the trailhead parking area. They were wet, cold, and tired but otherwise unharmed. They arrived back to their vehicle at 12:40 a.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. Prior to beginning, any hike you should check local weather forecasts and be prepared for those conditions. For additional information, please visit https://www.hikesafe.com