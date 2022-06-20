Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market Worth $69.6 Billion By 2026 - Report By MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report the report “Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market by Technology (WIFI and Cellular M2M), Offering (Hardware, Software Solutions and Services), Application, End User (First Responders, Critical Infrastructures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market size is projected to grow from USD 20,565 Million in 2021 to USD 69,941 Million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing need of wireless communication networks among first responders, such as police, fire, and emergency medical services; and critical infrastructures such as commercial facilities, healthcare and medical facilities, government facilities, and transportation system sector. Other factors that contribute to the market growth are the increased use of TETRA and P25 technologies by public safety agencies to ensure proper response in case of emergencies, and advancements in networking technologies and welcoming 5G and 6G will provide more opportunities in the market.

Based on offering, the hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Wireless adapters, access points and range extender, modem, router, switches, and hubs are the key hardware elements in the wireless broadband market. The increase in wireless broadband connections such as 5G has accelerated the demand for hardware such as routers and adapters to support the 5G connections. Wireless adapters are electronic devices that allow computers to connect to the internet without using wires. North America has seen a wide usage of outdoor 5G-enabled wideband adapter for public safety purposes. In the market, vendors such as Cisco, AT&T, and Verizon provide access points for public safety. There is an increased demand for hardware devices in case of emergencies among first responders and critical infrastructures.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units USD Million Estimated Value USD 20.6 billion Forecast Value USD 69.6 billion Segments covered Technology, Offering, Application, End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Companies covered Aruba Networks(US), AT&T(US), Broadcom(US), Cisco(US), Ericsson(Sweden), Extreme Networks(US), Hitachi(Japan), Juniper Networks(US), Motorola Solutions(US), Huawei(China), NEC(Japan), Netgear(US), Sierra Wireless(Canada), Verizon(US), ZTE(China), General Dynamics(US), Harris(US), Bittium(Finland), Hughes(US), Cambium Networks(US), Infinet Wireless(The Netherland), Nettronics Networks(Canada), Proxim Wireless(US), Radwin(Israel), Redline Comminication(Canada), Teltronic(Spain), Case Emergency Systems(US), Prallel Wireless (US)

By application, the critical communication segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety services is segmented into location guidance, remote monitoring and surveillance, and critical communication. The critical communication is expected to witness rapid demand, especially amidst the pandemic – to ensure operational resiliency and efficiency. Mission-critical communication systems require more resilient, reliable, secure, and ubiquitous networks and services, due to which the demand for 5G wireless broadband has seen wide usage and implementation in North America. Public safety agencies such as law enforcement and border control, fire fighters, and emergency medical services are the major adopters of critical communication systems. The purpose of these agencies is to deal with typical emergencies such as natural and man-made disasters and ad-hoc emergencies as part of their regular responsibilities. These factors are expected to drive rapid growth rate of the critical communication segment.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market. This region is the most advanced in terms of the adoption of security solutions, services, and infrastructure. North America has the presence of major providers in the region that are continually investing and innovating to expand their footprint in the market. Aruba Networks, AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco, Juniper Networks, among others are the key players operating in the region. Post 9/11, the government in North America has been taking key initiatives to improve public safety by investing in wireless broadband technologies. In North America, public safety agencies strictly focus on the critical communication networks on airports, roads, railways, and metros. Due to wider area coverage and greater range, P25 technology is widely employed in the region. All these factors are expected to boost the market demand in the region.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market include Aruba Networks (US), AT&T (US), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Hitachi (Japan), Juniper Networks (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Netgear (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Verizon (US), ZTE (China), General Dynamics (US), Harris (US), Bittium (Finland), Hughes (US), Cambium Networks (US), Infinet Wireless (The Netherlands), Nettronics Networks (Canada), Proxim Wireless (US), Radwin (Israel), Redline Comminications (Canada), Teltronic (Spain), CASE Emergency Systems (US), and Parallel Wireless (US).

