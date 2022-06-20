VIDEO: Mark Newman’s “Tulsa” Gives a Salute to the Struggle on Juneteenth
Tale of the Tulsa Massacre Told in Picture/Video Montage and Song
Watch “Tulsa”, a poignant track by Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman co-written with Walter Roberti in remembrance of the Tulsa Black Wall Street Race Riot of 1921.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In kind recognition of Juneteenth, also known as "Emancipation Day" or "Freedom Day," which commemorates June 19, 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and gave word to enslaved African Americans that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, it is also important to remember the struggle that lives on. To this point, please watch “Tulsa”, a poignant track by Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman co-written with Walter Roberti in remembrance of the Tulsa Black Wall Street Race Riot of 1921, (which just marked it’s infamous 100th anniversary last June). The video was Directed by George Panagakos of 525 Media.
— Mark Newman
WATCH: TULSA ON YOUTUBE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSfFKrcig1A
-----
Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional who has played with an eclectic mix of noted musical talents including John Oates (Hall & Oates) Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave).
A multi stringsman, he has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro. Mark’s musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time.
As part of several of these bands, he has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well, and as an opening act, Mark and his band have played dates with Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others.
Before “Tulsa”, Mark released, “From Me To You” a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent album, “Empirical Truth” was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
Additional past releases include 2006’s “Must Be a Pony”, 2010’s “Walls of Jericho”, and 2015’s “Brussels” - a live acoustic-driven EP.
For More on Mark Newman, VISIT:
www.MarkNewman.us
www.Facebook.com/MarkNewmanMusic
www.Twitter.com/MarkNewmanMusic
www.Instagram.com/MarkNewmanMusic
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com
###
Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+1 516-729-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter