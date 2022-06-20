Cold Chain Market 2022-2026: Increasing Preference For Living A Healthy Life, Increasing Demand For Goods Among Consumer

Cold Chain Market

The Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 197.2 Billion in 2018, Expected to reach the value of USD 358.2 Billion by the end of the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 253.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 490.76 Billion by the end of the year 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The cold chain market is considered to be the backbone of the agricultural industry. The cold chain consists of pre-cooling, refrigerated storage, and refrigerated transport of perishable food products. Despite the increasing importance of cold chain processes in food and pharmaceutical industry, the prevalence of cold chain management is still very weak in most of developing countries. Due to expansion in the food industry coupled with initiatives taken by the government to reduce food wastage, cold chain infrastructure has increased extensively in past years.

Developing an undisturbed chain of storage and distribution of perishable products is highly crucial in order to help the farmers gain higher value for their produces and ensure safe and quality product delivery to the end-users. The key market players in the market are developing various strategies in order to sustain in the competitive market and increase their market shares like expansion, the launch of new products, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. For example, in May 2019, Americold, a key player in the cold chain market, acquired Lanier Cold Storage, in order to further expand and strengthen its business in poultry segment. The company is expected to experience extensive growth in the urban areas of developing and developed countries.

Considering factors such as increased customer demand for quality products, increasing in trading of perishable products, rise in disposable income, increase in the middle-class population, rise in demand for frozen products and increase in health concerns and demand for healthy and safe food products are expected to drive the market growth for cold chain processes. Further, development in the distribution channel is expected to increase the market in the coming years.

On the basis of regional perspective, Europe is expected to lead the market in the forecasted period. It reported the value of USD 56,348.2 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach the value of USD 100,912 million by the end of the year 2026. Growing demand for consumption of high-quality perishable commodities, and initiative taken by government for the safety of pharmaceutical product in transportation are the driving factors for its growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Cold Chain market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Americold Logistics LLC,

• Preferred Freezer Services, Inc.,

• Burris Logistics,

• Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC,

• Others

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cold Chain industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Cold Chain industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Cold Chain industries.

Cold Chain Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Refrigerated Storage

• Refrigerated Transport

Cold Chain Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Dairy and Frozen Desserts

• Meat and Seafood

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Cold Chain Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Cold Chain Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

