Date: June 20, 2022

New Changes for Unemployment Claimants and Injured Workers to Take Effect in July

DES MOINES – Beginning in July, claims for Iowa unemployment benefits will be eligible for a higher maximum weekly benefit because of a statutorily required annual review of the wages covered by unemployment insurance, Iowa Workforce Development announced today. This means the maximum weekly benefit for unemployed Iowans will increase to $676 in Fiscal Year 2023, up from $651 in FY 2022.

Meanwhile, the workers’ compensation maximum weekly benefit for temporary total disability, healing period, permanent total disability, and death will increase to $2,081.00. For permanent partial disability, the weekly maximum will be $1,915.00.

Under longstanding Iowa law, Iowa Workforce Development is required annually to use the number and gross wages of people covered by unemployment insurance during the previous year as part of a formula to calculate the maximum and minimum unemployment benefit amounts that may be paid to jobless workers. The average annual wage for covered Iowa workers was $54,109.16 in 2021, up from $52,130.71 in 2020.

Actual weekly benefits for any particular claimant will vary depending on the number of dependents claimed.

The new rates are:

Number of Dependents Maximum Percentage of Statewide Average Weekly Wage Maximum Weekly Benefit Amount Effective 7-3-2022 Minimum Weekly Benefit Amount Effective 7-3-2022 Current Maximum Weekly Benefit Effective 7-4-2021 0 53 $ 551.00 $ 82.00 $ 531.00 1 55 $ 572.00 $ 85.00 $ 551.00 2 57 $ 593.00 $ 90.00 $ 571.00 3 60 $ 624.00 $ 94.00 $ 601.00 4 or more 65 $ 676.00 $ 99.00 $ 651.00

This new benefit payment schedule applies to individuals who file unemployment claims on or after July 3, 2022. The worker’s compensation changes will take effect for workers injured on or after July 1.

The annual unemployment review also includes a recalculation of Iowa’s taxable wage base – that portion of an employee’s wages that employers pay taxes on to fund unemployment insurance. For CY 2023, the taxable wage base will increase to $36,100, up from $34,800 in CY 2022.

For more information about weekly benefits, consult the Unemployment Insurance Claimant Handbook at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov/unemployment-insurance-claimant-handbook.

